Student Association: C-

The SA E-Board and Congress were behind valuable events and initiatives this semester. However, considering several mistakes in this year’s elections and proposed Congress resolutions, the Editorial Board feels that the SA has been disorganized and largely ineffective.

First, we commend the SA for its efforts this year to promote multicultural initiatives. In February, the offices of the president and vice president of multicultural affairs organized the inaugural multicultural professional development summit in collaboration with the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development, the Alumni of Color Network and the Multicultural Resource Center. The summit provided a valuable opportunity for students to network and learn about diversity in the workplace.

Another significant initiative this semester was a Congress resolution calling on the University to expand kosher and halal options in dining halls. The resolution addressed key accessibility concerns with current kosher and halal stations, including hours of operation, price and variety. Overall, we feel that initiatives like these are a great step toward fostering inclusivity on campus, and we encourage next year’s SA to continue these efforts.

However, there has been a concerning lack of organization and coordination between the different branches of the SA. Earlier this semester, SA Congress passed a resolution to amend the Management Policies to allow the co-chairs of the special committee to retain voting powers. The ensuing veto by the Executive Board, a grievance filed by the speaker of Congress and a Judicial Board decision removing the co-chairs as voting members of Congress demonstrated a concerning amount of infighting and what seemed to be confusion within the SA branches about their governing rules. We hope that next semester, more focus will be put on issues impacting the larger student body, rather than just the SA.

Additionally, this year’s SA election was mishandled on several accounts. While most results were certified quickly, two races — University Council representative and executive vice president — were not called until April 29, more than a month after the election.

The Elections and Judiciary Committee made several confusing decisions during the elections. It ruled to remove candidate Irene Cui from the ballot ahead of the debate, only for her to be temporarily restored following a Joint Grievance Board ruling. Awaiting multiple Joint Grievance Board decisions also delayed the certification of the Council representative race, including one to officially restore Cui to the ballot and another regarding allegations of Elections Code violations filed by incumbent Mackenzie Cooper.

For the executive vice president race, the Joint Grievance Board ruled that the Elections and Judiciary Committee made significant errors in handling ranked choice voting, ordering a special election that saw a reversal of preliminary election day results.

Rather than being a time where students could look forward to future leadership, this election season was marred with confusion and delays, frustrating many. Next year, we hope the SA election will be handled with the attention it deserves.

Campus Climate: B-

Continuing the trend seen last semester, the BU campus has become increasingly dormant. Last spring, the campus was full of political discourse and outspoken student organizations rallying for their beliefs. Although last year’s climate also saw starkly divided dialogue about the war in Gaza and, most notably, the BDS resolution, there was an important exchange of views among the campus community. Now, these conversations have fizzled out, leaving little opportunity for discussion and growth.

The Editorial Board believes that many students have felt fear and uneasiness in the face of federal legislation. Student visas are under threat, especially for politically active students, and we feel that the University did not provide transparency or support to international students until recently. Even small protests have seen significant police presence, inciting uneasiness in those who may want to voice their opinions.

The University administration has taken action against federal threats, with President Stenger signing a statement criticizing the Trump administration’s threats to education and research. We are optimistic that continued support of educational rights against overbearing federal action will translate to assistance for international students and affirming students’ right to protest.

With this action, we also hope that the campus climate will once again return to its lively state, free from the tension of last spring, prompting more political engagement and thoughtful discussions among student organizations.

Administration: D+

At a time when higher education faces threats from our own federal government, Binghamton University’s administration has largely failed to respond appropriately.

Since January, colleges and universities across the country have been facing an avalanche of drastic policy changes from Washington, D.C. — potential cuts to research funding, the termination of student visas for some international students and intense pressure to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The Trump administration recently froze hundreds of millions in federal funding to institutions like Harvard, Cornell and Northwestern Universities. This came soon after the National Institutes of Health tried to cap grant indirect cost recovery — a move that would have cost the SUNY Research Foundation an estimated $79 million for grants as of Feb. 10.

During this moment of incredible uncertainty, students deserve open communication from administrative officials on how they are navigating these challenges. The University has been far from transparent over the past few months.

More than six months have passed since President Harvey Stenger announced his intended retirement, and the student body has been largely kept in the dark about how the search process is going. The search committee first met in early February, and while it has hosted several listening sessions for students, faculty and other stakeholders, the committee has been silent on which candidates are being considered.

We understand the view that a closed process is better overall and appreciate the committee chair’s willingness to discuss the search with Pipe Dream. However, given what is at stake, the University should be more transparent regarding the selection, especially in light of its initial desire to have a candidate picked before fall 2025.

This lack of open communication hasn’t been limited to the hunt for a new president. On Feb. 22, an out-of-state 18-year-old was arrested on campus and charged with a variety of offenses, from possessing an assault weapon to resisting arrest. The University did not publicly disclose the arrest, even though the suspect allegedly assaulted a police officer and possessed a large-capacity feeding device. Students deserve to feel safe on campus, and sweeping this incident under the rug was not the solution.

More broadly, we feel the University has played a slow, reactive role when responding to news that significantly impacts students’ lives. Pipe Dream reported in mid-April that five students had their visas revoked by the Trump administration. Three days later, the University released a statement in support of international students. While the statement was well-written, we believe the University should have spoken sooner in defense of these students. These students have since seen their statuses restored. However, once again, the lack of publicly released information and the slow release of a statement makes us believe that the University is operating with a business as usual mindset, rather than with a sense of urgency.

The University has been better at communicating over the future of research, with a March statement pledging that the University’s graduate programs will not be immediately undermined by federal grant cuts.

On balance, however, this does not change our view that administrative officials must do more to show solidarity with the student body. Sadly, the University has been largely silent on federal efforts to undermine diversity and inclusion at college campuses, leaving students to fill the void. A University spokesperson declined to comment on a recent student-led teach-in about the importance of DEI and accessibility, while giving a vague, dull statement in January about promoting unity, identity and excellence.

We understand how difficult it has been for higher education institutions over the past few months, and we know that the University is undergoing a significant transition period. However, we hope administrative officials will work on repairing student trust going forward.

SAPB: A-

This spring, the Student Association Programming Board brought noteworthy entertainment to campus, ranging from a “New Girl” actor to a prominent American rapper. SAPB has continued to promote student and faculty engagement through events such as the Student Flea Market and the first installment of a “Professors Read Anonymous Messages!” series on Instagram.

The board started off the semester with its very first Tiny Desk Concert, a collaboration with WHRW featuring the student band Husband Material. In late February, the board’s Concerts Committee hosted its highly anticipated Battle of the Bands, with Stuck in Place announced as the winner and opener for this year’s Spring Fling.

April was full of events for students to enjoy. The Broome County Forum Theatre saw a packed crowd for Max Greenfield, a beloved actor and comedian. The announcement of his appearance was met with overwhelming praise and was undoubtedly a highlight of the spring.

The semesterly Student Flea Market was held a few days later, which displayed a variety of clothing, jewelry and handmade crafts. We believe the board’s dedication to supporting student vendors and businesses fosters a supportive campus environment, and we look forward to the next one.

The board rounded off the semester with their annual Spring Fling, featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie as the headliner. While A Boogie was not on the spring semester survey, the response to his announcement was overwhelmingly positive and reflected a high demand from students throughout the years to have the rapper perform.

Despite the rainy weather, Spring Fling’s festival saw a great turnout. With a variety of activities, like vendors and organizations tabling, rides, a petting zoo and student band performances, the annual celebration was a testament to the board’s dedication to student entertainment.

However, this spring saw a lack of Binghamton Underground Music Presents shows, which usually occur every semester. Many students look forward to these shows, and we hope they will make a comeback in the next academic year.

Despite these setbacks, the Editorial Board believes that SAPB has successfully provided students with an engaging campus experience this semester. We look forward to the exciting programming in store for fall 2025.

Athletics: B-

As two-time America East Commissioner’s Cup winners and reigning champions, expectations remain high for the Binghamton Athletics program. Living up to the lofty expectations this year have been the men’s tennis and swimming and diving programs, with the men’s tennis team claiming its second consecutive Northeast Conference championship. Meanwhile, the swimming and diving team claimed its third AE championship in the past five years. Looking to add to the program’s treasure chest this season is Binghamton’s softball team, which just clinched the AE regular season.

Much like last season, the men’s basketball team recovered from a shaky start to AE conference play, qualifying for the postseason after starting with a 1-5 record. However, the squad’s 2025 campaign came to an end with yet another early exit in the AE quarterfinals, and several key losses to the transfer portal raise questions about next year’s roster.

Similarly, in the first year of the Mary Grimes era, BU’s women’s basketball team went 15-14 before ending its season with a loss in the AE quarterfinals, while also losing a few key returners to the transfer portal. The wrestling team found success this season, claiming an individual Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) championship while sending two wrestlers to the National Collegiate Athletics Association championships.

After opening the season with a 5-7 record in AE play, the baseball team is now 9-9 and sits in fourth place in the conference. Meanwhile, softball has already claimed the AE regular season title as it looks to enter the postseason on a seven-game win streak. On the back of its first AE championship, the women’s lacrosse team failed to reach the AE tournament, ending its season with a 5-10 record. Men’s lacrosse rebounded from a 0-4 start, qualifying for the AE tournament, but a 9-10 overtime loss in the AE semifinals brought the season to a close.

Factoring in the rising expectations for Binghamton’s Athletic Department, the Editorial Board feels that a grade of B- accurately describes the performances of Binghamton’s sports teams as they continue to deliver championships despite a lack of significant growth in the program as a whole.

Sustainability: B+

The University has made strong efforts to promote sustainability, mixed in with some unfortunate construction across campus. Overall, we believe that sustainability on campus has remained consistent and mostly positive.

Earlier this semester, BU adopted the Okanagan Charter, “a document guiding colleges and universities on how to center health and sustainability in campus life.” The charter, which encourages higher-learning institutions to promote health, is a large step to ensure the health and well-being of all BU community members. This will only further improve the sustainability initiatives that the University has already put forward.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the University hosted its Earth Day Festival and third-annual EcoBlitz Festival. EcoBlitz saw local conservationists and researchers gather at the Nature Preserve to raise awareness for biodiversity and environmental conservation. These efforts came together to show how students can take environmental action.

To bring a strong end to the semester, BU was recently awarded the 2025 Campus Sustainability Achievement Award from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. The award recognized the Binghamton 2 Degrees Project, which identifies ways for students and community members under 2 degrees Celsius of global warming. This recognition brings deserved awareness to the good work the University has been doing.

Although these accomplishments have reflected well on the University, the continuing construction has slightly diminished this success. Some construction projects have come to a close this semester, while others have continued and expanded. Recently, renovations have limited walking space on the Spine, making it difficult for students to get around. The constant work and heavy machinery are impacting the environment around us every day. We hope that these projects will come to a close soon, both to improve students’ lives and the environmental conditions of our campus.

While there have been some bumps in the road, BU’s initiatives have reinforced its efforts to keep a positive environmental impact on campus and promote the well-being of students and the environment they live in.

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings.