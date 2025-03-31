Students across campus turned out last week to elect next year’s Student Association E-Board and University Council representative. The following results are per the SA’s Elections and Judiciary Committee.

McKenzie Skrastins, a junior double-majoring in mathematics and an individualized major in data science, overcame Joseph Kornblum, the president of the Off Campus College Council and a junior majoring in business administration, to win reelection as president 1,421-901.



In the race for executive vice president, Batia Rabin, the incumbent and a junior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and women, gender and sexuality studies was narrowly reelected with just over 50 percent of the vote against their opponent, Nick Ginsberg, the chair of the SA Congress’ Financial Committee and a junior double-majoring in political science and sociology.



Kristina Donders, the speaker of SA Congress and a junior double-majoring in mathematics and political science, was elected vice president for student success, winning 676 more votes than her challenger, Lauren Wilner, the director of policy in the current vice president for student success’ office and a junior double-majoring in environmental studies and philosophy, politics and law.



The vice president for multicultural affairs race saw Jestina Tam, the chief of staff to the SA president and a junior majoring in biology, defeat Rome Maliha, a junior majoring in economics by 881 votes.



Gabriela Meza, junior majoring in economics who ran unopposed for vice president for finance, received 1960 votes, and Atticus Fauci, junior majoring in economics who was the sole candidate for the vice president for programming, earned 1,881.



The committee did not release a result for University Council representative. Irene Cui, one of the candidates a sophomore majoring in economics, filed a grievance after she was removed from the ballot earlier this month. The hearing was held on Friday evening, and with the decision of the Joint Grievance Board still pending, the race has not yet been called.



