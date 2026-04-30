In her role as Binghamton University Council Representative, Irene Cui worked to start a Student Veterans of America chapter on campus and raised $10,000 to create an extended orientation program for international students.

Cui, who won reelection in last month's unopposed race, recently announced she will be stepping down to study abroad next semester.

Binghamton University Council Representative Irene Cui, a junior majoring in economics, recently announced she will step down from her position. A special election is expected to be held sometime in the Fall 2026 semester, according to the Student Association Congress’ Elections and Judiciary Committee.

Cui, who recently secured another term in last month’s unopposed race, defeated then-incumbent Mackenzie Cooper ‘25 in the 2025 election by 36 votes out of 2,686 cast. In a statement to Pipe Dream, Cui said she made this decision after accepting an opportunity to study abroad in the United Kingdom next semester.

She added that the role “has meant a great deal” to her, but that studying abroad will allow her “to grow both personally and academically and gain a new perspective.”

During her time as representative, Cui worked to create a Student Veterans of America chapter on campus, for which she helped establish an E-Board, and hopes to get chartered next year. She also worked to crowdfund $10,000 for an extended orientation program for international students to be implemented next semester.

At a YDSA-led dining town hall last semester [HYPERLINK: https://www.bupipedream.com/news/ydsa-holds-another-student-town-hall-on-campus-dining/172869/], Cui spoke about the lack of access to healthy meal options that many students faced and other challenges with the dining dollars system.

“What I’ve enjoyed most during my tenure is the opportunity to give back to my community and contribute to initiatives that enhance the student experience, particularly through launching the International Immersion Program, the Student Veterans of America chapter, and the Mentorship Program,” Cui wrote.

Last year’s BU Council Representative election was particularly contentious. Cui, who left her position as SA parliamentarian in February 2025, was initially removed from the ballot [HYPERLINK: https://www.bupipedream.com/news/candidate-in-university-council-representative-race-disqualified/163705/] under to a provision in the SA Management Policies.

After she filed a grievance with the Joint Grievance Board, which was composed of six members elected by the SA’s Judicial Board, the Graduate Student Organization’s chief judicial officer and two members elected by the GSO Senate, Cui was temporarily restored [HYPERLINK: https://www.bupipedream.com/news/joint-grievance-board-finds-cui-eligible-to-run-for-university-council-representative/164838/] to the ballot pending a further decision.

Hours before the SA Congress was set to confirm the campus-wide election’s results, the board released a 5-4 ruling finding Cui eligible to have run.

On April 17, the grievance board met to review a grievance filed by Cooper that alleged Cui and John Ferrara ‘25, then-president of the University’s Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter, committed several violations of the Elections Code.

The board ruled unanimously in favor of Cui.

“I hope the next BU Council Representative continues to actively engage with student organizations, remains open and responsive to student concerns, and leads with honesty and transparency,” Cui wrote in a statement to Pipe Dream. “Most importantly, they should stay committed to representing the interests and voices of the student body that elected them.”