Organized by the American Association of Colleges and Universities, Stenger did not initially sign the statement because the University is not a member. Once invited, he "did so immediately," according to a spokesperson.

Hundreds of university and college leaders signed a statement criticizing recent actions by the Trump administration affecting higher education, including University President Harvey Stenger.

“As leaders of America’s colleges, universities, and scholarly societies, we speak with one voice against the unprecedented government overreach and political interference now endangering American higher education,” the statement read. “We are open to constructive reform and do not oppose legitimate government oversight.

“However, we must oppose undue government intrusion in the lives of those who learn, live, and work on our campuses,” it continued. “We will always seek effective and fair financial practices, but we must reject the coercive use of public research funding.”

The statement was authored after “national meetings convened by the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) and the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.”

When the statement was first released on April 22, Stenger was not among those who had signed. Last week, a University spokesperson told Pipe Dream that the University did not sign because it is not a member of the American Association of Colleges and Universities and did not have the opportunity to.

“It is also worth noting that several other prominent institutions did not sign the letter, probably for reasons similar to Binghamton’s,” the spokesperson wrote to Pipe Dream on April 23.

On April 29, the spokesperson said that the University “received an invitation to join late last week and did so immediately.”

Binghamton University joined several state schools, like Stony Brook University, SUNY Delhi and SUNY Cortland, along with SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. in signing the statement.

Higher education institutions have faced numerous threats amid the Trump administration’s proposed research funding cuts and a crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. On Jan. 22, the administration began implementing restrictions on the National Institutes of Health’s operations. In 2024, BU received $13,384,049 from the agency through 39 grants.

On Feb. 7, the agency released internal guidance announcing it would cap indirect cost recovery for grants at 15 percent, a drastic reduction from what some universities had received in the past.

“SUNY will provide an update on NIH’s planned cuts as soon as we have additional information,” King wrote in a Feb. 10 statement. “In the meantime, the SUNY Board of Trustees and I remain grateful for all that you do, every day, to advance SUNY’s pillar of research and scholarship as you leverage the power of knowledge and innovation to advance the public good.”

The University also addressed the cuts in a Feb. 11 announcement, responding to a temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley of Massachusetts. It said it is “profoundly dedicated to conducting research that has a tangible impact on the lives of individuals in New York state and around the world,” adding it was eager to work with the NIH to ensure their “shared objective” is achieved.

On April 4, Kelley issued a permanent injunction stopping the Trump administration from continuing the proposal.

Harvard University recently sued the Trump administration for its federal freeze on billions of dollars in grants, which they claimed is unlawful and unconstitutional. The Trump administration has defended its actions as part of efforts to clamp down on antisemitism in higher education institutions while also moving to halt programs that highlight issues related to diversity and gender.

SUNY students, including five at BU, had their previously revoked legal statuses restored following the Trump administration’s reversal of student visa cancellations last week. A Justice Department lawyer revealed the decision to a federal judge in court, which was characterized as temporary.

“The price of abridging the defining freedoms of American higher education will be paid by our students and our society,” the statement finished. “On behalf of our current and future students, and all who work at and benefit from our institutions, we call for constructive engagement that improves our institutions and serves our republic.”