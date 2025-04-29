The Student Association Congress is expected to vote on certification for the executive vice president and University Council representative races tonight.

The SA's Judicial Board ordered the special election, concluding that the Elections Committee had "grievously erred" in its handling of ranked choice tabulation in the last election.

In yet another twist to this year’s campuswide election, the candidate who appeared to lose last month’s race for executive vice president won a rematch in a special election, according to unofficial results released by the Student Association’s Elections and Judiciary Committee.



The special election was ordered by the SA’s Judicial Board in a scathing opinion that found the committee had “grievously erred” when tabulating votes last month, as it failed to use the mandated ranked choice procedure and erroneously moved toward certifying the results when neither candidate had earned a majority.



Now, in a reversal from last month, Nick Ginsberg, a junior double-majoring in political science and sociology, won 747 votes to beat incumbent Batia Rabin, a junior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and women, gender and sexuality studies, who had 654 votes. The original election had been one of the closest elections in recent memory.



“I am really excited to hit the ground running next year to bring change to the EVP office!” Ginsberg wrote to Pipe Dream. “The entire process between the Judicial Board and special election was stressful, but important to ensure that all votes were counted properly on a ballot that was correctly made.”



Because of the grievance, the SA Congress had tabled a vote to certify the results at a meeting on April 1. At its last meeting on April 22, it voted to approve the special election’s abbreviated timeline and fully rejected certification.



The election was held two days after the timeline was approved.



In ruling for Ginsberg, the board said that its findings may have implications for the bitterly contested University Council representative race, which was administered by the SA and the Graduate Student Organization and ended with 36 votes separating the two candidates. It ordered the committee to provide disaggregated vote totals to both candidates.



“Providing this data would give clarity to both candidates, especially if write-ins, no confidence selections, or partial blanks either collectively or individually exceeded the 167 vote margin of victory for SA ballots or the even slimmer 36 vote gap when included GSO ballots,” the April 15 ruling read.



The over 4,000-word opinion found that the Elections Committee’s errors constituted “widespread faulty administration of the election.”



“I want to start by thanking everyone that voted for me both times,” Rabin told Pipe Dream. “It was my honor to serve in this role this year and I had so much fun doing it. I am understandably frustrated and saddened by the results of the special election considering I won the first one.”



“I also feel that many of the people that voted for me in the first election were disenfranchised as a result of the decision to hold a special election because their votes were discarded,” they added. “It is even more frustrating because there had been a precedent to have no confidence on the ballot that had never before been questioned and because of what feels like a slightly arbitrary decision made by J-Board I lost.”



With all known outstanding grievances resolved, the SA Congress is expected to hold certification votes for the executive vice president and the University Council representative at its meeting tonight.