Bearcats lose two-time all-conference selection to AE rival Vermont.

The Binghamton women’s basketball team will enter the 2025-26 season without one of its veteran players. On Friday, redshirt junior guard Jadyn Weltz announced her commitment on Instagram to America East (AE) rival Vermont.

After redshirting during her first year at Binghamton, Weltz made an immediate impact for the Bearcats in her freshman season, starting in 21 of 30 games while averaging 7.6 points, 4.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds a game. She was named to the AE all-rookie team and the AE all-defensive team, averaging a conference-leading 2.5 steals per game.

Weltz played an even more significant role during her sophomore campaign. Appearing and starting in all 31 games, she improved her numbers in every major statistical category, averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 assists and a team-leading five rebounds per game. As a result of her performance on the court, she was named to the all-conference second team.

This season, Weltz’s junior year, she earned a preseason all-conference nod due to her play on the hardwood the year before. However, under first-year Binghamton head coach Mary Grimes, she saw a diminished role compared to the year prior, starting in 23 of 30 matchups, after a season where she had never come off the bench.

Despite her new and slightly reduced role, she led the team with 9.7 points per game and was still named to the all-conference third team. In her last game as a Bearcat in the AE quarterfinals against Bryant, Weltz surprisingly came off the bench and played just 26 minutes, as BU was defeated 66-63.

With her time at Binghamton coming to a close after completing her Master of Business Administration, Weltz decided to commit to AE powerhouse Vermont for her final season of college basketball. After going 13-3 in conference play this past season, the No. 2 Catamounts defeated top-seeded Albany to win the AE title for the eighth time in program history and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Despite putting up a fight through three quarters, Vermont was eliminated by No. 2 NC State in the round of 64.

Weltz’s departure will leave a hole difficult to fill, with her ability to play on both sides of the ball. Her absence will require sophomore guards Bella Pucci and Yanniah Boyd to take a significant leap in 2025-26 to replicate both offensive and defensive production for Binghamton.