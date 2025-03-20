As a result of the NCAA transfer portal and impending graduations, just one Bearcat starter is set to return next year.

Walsh, Walker and Ashe announce departure from Binghamton.

After the end of the Binghamton men’s basketball team’s 2024-25 campaign, three players have announced their intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal: redshirt junior guard Chris Walker, sophomore forward Gavin Walsh and sophomore guard Evan Ashe.



Recently wrapping his second year at Binghamton, Walsh, the most notable of the three, is coming off a spectacular sophomore season, averaging 11.3 points and 10.9 rebounds per game and earning a third-team America East all-conference nod. He set program records for rebounds in a game with 23 against UMass Lowell, total rebounds in a single season with 339, and most double-doubles in a season with 14. The sophomore’s rebounding made waves on the national level: He ranked seventh in total rebounds and fifth in rebounds per game.



After beginning his career at Arkansas-Little Rock, Walker has played with the Bearcats for the past two seasons. In his first season, he averaged just 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game. This season, Walker saw significantly more playing time, averaging 11.5 points in 31 minutes per game while shooting 43.8 percent from three. His most notable performance came on the road against interstate rival Le Moyne, where he dropped a career-high 30 points.



The final Bearcat who entered the portal, Ashe, averaged 5.5 points and 1.1 assists per game in his sophomore campaign. Known for his athleticism, Ashe struggled to get consistent playing time due to his inconsistency on the offensive end, making just 24.5 percent of his three-pointers in his final season at Binghamton. A 17-point explosion against eventual AE champions Bryant in February was the highlight of Ashe’s second year.



With graduate student guard Tymu Chenery and senior forward Nehemiah Benson graduating this spring, a total of six players — including four starters — are set to graduate from Binghamton.



All three players have yet to announce their commitments.