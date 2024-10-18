At Friday morning’s Binghamton University Council meeting, President Harvey Stenger announced that this would be his final year in his post. He said he has asked SUNY Chancellor John King to begin the search for a new president, and he will serve in the role until the search is completed.

“This was a difficult decision because I know how much I will miss working with Binghamton University’s wonderful students, faculty, staff, community members and alumni,” Stenger said during the meeting. “But after 13 years as president, I am looking forward to spending more time with Cathy and our family as we discover and pursue new opportunities.”

This is a breaking story, and it will be updated.