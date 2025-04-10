A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, a rapper, singer and songwriter from the Bronx, will take the stage as this year’s Spring Fling headliner.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will headline this year’s Spring Fling concert, with Stuck in Place, the winner of this February’s Battle of the Bands, as the opener, the Student Association Programming Board announced on Thursday evening.



An American rapper, singer and songwriter from the Bronx, A Boogie, 29, born Artist Julius Dubose, is known for smash hits “Drowning (feat. Kodak Black)” and “Look Back at It.”



He started rapping as early as 12 years old after listening to artists like Kanye West and 50 Cent and went on to release his debut studio album “The Bigger Artist” in 2017, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. His sophomore album, “Hoodie SZN,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and his third and fourth albums peaked at No. 2 and No. 6, respectively. In 2018, he won Best New Artist at the BET Awards.



In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon in the University’s Art Museum, Atticus Fauci, the Student Association’s vice president for programming and a junior majoring in economics, said that the festival portion of Spring Fling, which is set for May 3, will occur from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both the Dickinson Quad and Peace Quad.



Fauci, who said that was the SA Programming Board’s first time holding a press conference for Spring Fling, described why it was at the Art Museum.



“The Binghamton University Art Museum reached out to us about this cool, creative idea about holding a press conference,” Fauci said. “We work closely with them all the time, so we were thinking this was a fun and creative way. Students keep asking SAPB to come up with new, creative marketing for our events, and when the Binghamton University Art Museum presented this [to] us, we thought it was a phenomenal idea.”



The concert, which is free for all, will open at 5:45 p.m. and be held in parking lot F1, which is near the West Gym. A Boogie is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.



Fauci added that the proceeds from the fall concert, which featured NLE Choppa and Baby Tate, were the only reason they were able to have A Boogie as this year’s headliner.



“We knew that our headliner is a very important staple in the music community for New York,” said Madison Perdue, the SAPB’s vice concerts chair and a junior majoring in business administration. “We wanted to provide the best for our community.”