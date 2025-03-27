Gregory E. Mincher Jr. of Virginia, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Lot B by Old Rafuse Hall.

The arrest, which had not before been reported by administrators, occurred on a Saturday and stemmed from a traffic stop, after which the suspect became cooperative and disclosed the assault weapon in his trunk. A University spokesperson said that there had been no "active or ongoing" threat to the campus community.

University Police Department officers arrested an out-of-state 18-year-old last month on a litany of alleged violations ranging from gun charges and assault to resisting arrest — on Binghamton University’s campus.

The arrest has not previously been made public by University administrators or campus safety officials.

According to the police blotter, a chronological index of actions carried out by University police that has been reviewed by Pipe Dream, the teenager, Gregory E. Mincher Jr. of Virginia, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Lot B by Old Rafuse Hall.

The blotter listed a variety of alleged felony and misdemeanor penal code violations: possessing an assault weapon and a large-capacity feeding device; criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds; assault in the second degree; resisting arrest; and obstructing governmental administration.

According to court documents from the Vestal Town Court, the incident occurred after 1:21 a.m. on Feb. 22. They were signed by the officer at the scene, Christian Dietrich of the University Police Department.

Around 1:44 a.m., the filings allege that Mincher resisted arrest, at which point he injured another officer, Joseph Opper, who had his left leg immobilized in a brace following medical evaluation. At this point, the complaint said Mincher interfered while a field sobriety test was being administered to another individual.

On Tuesday, a representative from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mincher’s booking at the county jail, first reported by Binghamton Daily, a local news source, but said he is not currently in custody.

A Broome County Court judge, Carol Cocchiola, signed an order to accept bail on March 4. It was set at $5,000 cash.

“The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop and interference with police by a passenger in the vehicle,” Ryan Yarosh ‘02, MPA ‘09, the University’s senior director of media and public relations, told Pipe Dream on Tuesday. “While being processed, the suspect became cooperative and disclosed that a weapon was stored in the trunk of the vehicle.”

“Given that there was no active or ongoing threat to the campus community, a Timely Warning was not warranted under Clery Act guidelines,” he added. “The University carefully assesses each situation to determine appropriate communication measures. We remain committed to transparency and safety.”

The Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act requires colleges and universities to maintain and disclose crime statistics. Renamed after former President Joe Biden signed federal anti-hazing legislation just before leaving office, the law was originally passed in 1990 amid nationwide backlash to unreported campus crime.

Mincher’s mother, Nicole, created a GoFundMe on Feb. 23 to raise funds for legal representation. She wrote in a message on the website that Mincher, who she said owned the firearm legally in Virginia, did not fully grasp the gravity of the situation during his arrest.

“When he got pulled over he willingly told police about the gun (again legal in VA) not realizing he was facing felony charges for having [it] in his possession,” she wrote on GoFundMe.

A request for comment via GoFundMe was not returned.

An update posted the next day said that a lawyer had been hired. The attorney, Amanda Kelly of the firm Jackson Bergman, told Pipe Dream that, “Our client has entered a plea of not guilty, and remains innocent until proven guilty.”

She said she was unable to elaborate while the case was in progress. The district attorney’s office, which has overseen the case, did not return repeated requests for comment.

Mincher’s next appearance in Broome County Court, which has the exclusive authority to try felony cases, will be on May 21 before Cocchiola, according to court records.