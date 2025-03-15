This year’s campus-wide elections will be held on March 27. A candidate debate has been set for March 20, and the results will be certified on April 4.

After stepping down from her role as the SA Congress' parliamentarian, sophomore Irene Cui's eligibility to run for council representative has been called into question. The Elections and Judiciary Committee's chair said the SA's Management Policies prevented her from running.

As campuswide elections begin to heat up, one of the two candidates running to become the student representative on the Binghamton University Council has been disqualified and removed from the ballot.

Irene Cui, a sophomore majoring in business administration, announced her candidacy in February. Before her campaign’s launch, Cui, on Feb. 12, said she would step down as parliamentarian of the SA Congress, saying in an email that she felt it was the right time to “move on to new opportunities.”

Since the closing of the letter of intent period, Cui’s eligibility has been called into question because of her previous position as parliamentarian. Kenny Tran, the chair of the Congress’ Elections and Judiciary Committee, referenced the Management Policies, one of the SA’s governing documents, which states that the parliamentarian “shall sign an agreement stating that they are ineligible to run in a campus-wide election for the remainder of that academic year.”

“Irene Cui’s eligibility to run for BU Council Rep was brought up between the SA Elections and Judiciary Committee along with GSO’s Elections Committee,” Tran, a senior majoring in biology, wrote to Pipe Dream. “This grievance process would rely on the Joint Grievance Board, as the BU Council Rep represents both the undergraduate and graduate student population.”

The Management Policies state that Joint Grievance Boards, which are considered a subcommittee of the SA’s Judicial Board, are made up of “six members elected by the SA Judicial Board, the GSO Chief Judicial Officer, and two members elected by the GSO Senate.”

“I’m currently working with the GSO and the SA Elections and Judiciary Committee to find the best way to proceed,” Cui wrote to Pipe Dream on March 7.

Mackenzie Cooper, the current University Council Representative, is running for reelection after facing no opposition last year. Cooper ran on a platform centered around transportation and parking services, including opening certain lots for resident parking on weekends.

“I was genuinely looking forward to a spirited and meaningful election, and I have nothing but respect and admiration for Irene,” Cooper, a junior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, wrote to Pipe Dream. “I have had the opportunity to work closely with her through SA Congress in previous years and I know she would have brought valuable perspectives to this race.”

“While I understand a decision was made regarding her candidacy, I plan to reach out to Irene to discuss how elements of her platform can still be implemented,” she added. “Her vision for improving campus life is one that deserves to be heard, and I hope to carry forward some of her ideas in my work.”

If Cui cannot return to the ballot, the race for council representative will be one of three unopposed this year, the other two being vice president for finance and vice president for programming.

SA elections will be held on March 27. A debate between the candidates will be held on March 20, and the results will be certified by the SA Congress on April 4.