After his reelection to a historic third term in November, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar ‘99 delivered the annual State of the County Address last Thursday.

The speech described progress on key issues like unemployment, housing and business growth over Garnar’s eight-year tenure. He praised county employees for their public service and thanked the Broome County Legislature, controlled by Republicans, for maintaining a “working relationship based on mutual respect, open communication, and a shared commitment to the people of Broome County.” District Attorney Paul Battisti, County Clerk Joe Mihalko and Sheriff Fred Akshar were among the elected officials who attended.

Garnar, a Democrat, acknowledged uncertainty over the status of federal funding, saying that the county receives more than $140 million from the federal government.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to make sure that Broome County has the resources it needs to thrive, no matter the challenges ahead,” Garnar said. “So while we will advocate to our federal officials the importance of funding critical county programs, we are in a much better position today than we were eight years ago to deal with any potential funding cuts.”

Infrastructure was one of the speech’s key focuses, with Garnar thanking leaders like Jeff Stafford, the acting deputy commissioner of the Binghamton Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division, for planning and managing new projects. He commended the “record-setting” results the Highway Division achieved, with the county repairing more than 84 miles of roadway in 2024.

Looking ahead, Garnar pointed to several projects to be completed this year, including renovations to the Greater Binghamton Airport and the completion of the new Veterans Resource Center in Binghamton’s North Side.

Oakdale Commons has begun the next phases of its yearslong renovation, which will add 125 new living units and a 22,000-square-foot childcare space to the property by 2026. New medical facilities like an ambulatory surgery center will also be built.

Another project, the Crime Victims Memorial, is expected to open in April at Roundtop Park. Garnar recognized Schyler Savage, a member of Boy Scout Troop 199 who envisioned the memorial as a way to honor his mother, whom he lost in 2023, and other crime victims. The project will contain a patio and a large wall etched with the names of the victims who lost their lives.

Both Akshar and Battisti were recognized for their efforts in public safety. Garnar praised the work of the Strategic Response Group, which Akshar’s office launched last June to handle “quality-of-life concerns,” according to WNBF [HYPERLINK https://wnbf.com/inside-look-broome-county-sheriffs-office-srg-crime-response-program/]. The group has made 354 arrests for various crimes and conducted more than 900 traffic stops, with the vast majority resulting in violations. Battisti’s efforts to tackle personnel shortages in his office were also mentioned.

“District Attorney Paul Battisti has worked hard to address staffing challenges in his office, and we’ve been glad to support him in that effort by making investments to raise pay and attract talent,” Garnar said. “As a result, the DA’s office is now nearly fully staffed and well-positioned to continue its critical work of seeking justice and keeping our community safe.”

Garnar took a moment to honor the life of John “JR” Gaudet, an 11-year veteran of the Binghamton Fire Department who was killed on Feb. 12 after a wall collapsed while crews battled a three-alarm fire.

Following his eight years serving in the Broome County Legislature, Garnar was elected as the county’s ninth executive in 2016, the youngest in county history. He won reelection in 2024 for the third time, making him Broome’s first three-term executive.

At the end of his address, Garnar said the people of Broome County should have “leaders who put progress ahead of politics.”

“By continuing to foster this strong working relationship, we will ensure that Broome County remains a place where people want to live, work, and raise their families,” Garnar said. “So let’s keep moving forward — together.”