From Dickinson's sense of community to Mountainview's steep trek uphill, here are the six residential communities, ranked.

Choosing the right living community is a pivotal aspect of your college experience at Binghamton University. Each community offers a unique blend of amenities, benefits and social opportunities that can affect your quality of living. Here are the six communities ranked based on convenience, room quality and spirit.

1. Dickinson Community

Dickinson has all the qualities that make the perfect living community. It’s close to Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center and College-In-the-Woods Dining Center, the East Gym and the University Union. Complete with spacious rooms, they also include large windows that look out onto the Dickinson Quad, which allows residents to come together to play sports and study.

2. College-In-the-Woods

While often looked down on, College-In-the-Woods has a sense of charm like no other. However, its biggest drawback can be the lack of air conditioning in every building except for Mohawk. Still, the rooms are quite large and have a comfy and cozy feeling. College-In-the-Woods is also home to one of the best dining halls on campus — it features a fresh salad bar and a grill superior to that of C4. College-in-the-Woods hosts community-building events, like “Woods Olympics,” and it is located in the center of campus, so many resources are just a short walk away.

3. Hinman College

Coming in third, Hinman is right across from the Lecture Hall. Living in Hinman also guarantees residents will live in a suite. Hinman Dining Hall has several appealing features, including the noodle station, Garbanzo and Starbucks. And, of course, nothing can beat the community feeling represented in the well-known mantra “Hinman is home.”

4. Newing College

Newing boasts air conditioning and proximity to the East Gym, but that’s all it has going for it. With a lack of suites, it has a less-pronounced sense of community. The nearest dining hall is C4, and although they offer Late Nite, the meals are consistently mediocre. If the unfortunate dining options weren’t bad enough, this community is the furthest from the center of campus.

5. Mountainview College

Mountainview College is often admired for its large suites and lovely views. However, this view comes with a steep cost — literally. Anyone returning home must make the trek that can leave even the best of us huffing and puffing. Appalachian Collegiate Center is consistently disappointing despite the promises of tasty foods. Though this community is ranked on the lower end, it does have several perks, like basketball courts and a frequently used fire pit that residents of all communities can enjoy.

6. Apartments

Last and definitely least is the Apartments Community. While they have plenty of parking space, the Hillside apartments are almost a 20-minute walk from every living community except Hinman. While they offer residents single rooms and kitchens, the buildings are in poor condition, and there is little sense of community.