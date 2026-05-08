As part of its new contract, Chartwells Higher Education has announced a new dining plan, Bearcat Dining, that will introduce three new food trucks spread across campus, including Nosh & Go, a Kosher food truck, Bearcat on the Prowl and Daily Sip.

In a press release, Chartwells Higher Education announced that Chick-N-Bap and Royal Indian will renew their contracts next year while introducing new stations, including Halal Shack and Jamal’s Chicken. As of publication, 2nd Heaven will not have its contract renewed.

As Chartwells Higher Education prepares to take control of on-campus dining, some upcoming changes to the MarketPlace are drawing controversy.

Chartwells was announced as Binghamton University’s new dining provider in February after students expressed concerns over the current dining service provider, Sodexo, alleged health code violations.

“Chartwells is excited to be on campus and to partner with Binghamton University as Bearcat Dining enters its next chapter,” wrote Jeanne Ludwig, a spokesperson for Chartwells. “Together, we are building a dining program that reflects student feedback, campus collaboration, and the evolving needs of the Binghamton community. Bearcat Dining will offer a broader mix of dining options, expanded access, and globally inspired concepts, while preserving select campus favorites as part of the overall experience.”

As part of the new contract, Chartwells has announced several changes to current dining halls. This new dining plan, Bearcat Dining, will introduce three new food trucks across campus, including Nosh & Go, a Kosher food truck, Bearcat on the Prowl and Daily Sip. Four dining halls — Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center, College-In-The-Woods Dining Center, Hinman Dining Center and Appalachian Collegiate Center — will launch “Delicious Without.” These food stations will be free from the top nine allergens and gluten for students with food allergies. C4 will also feature new stations, including Masala Dabba and La Mesa, Indian and Latin concept stations.

The new dining plan will also include a Kosher Grab n’ Go program to deliver convenient access for students.

Several dining hall employees have received notice that their employment contracts will end on May 31. While a Sodexo spokesperson in March said that Chartwells would rehire “at their discretion,” MarketPlace employees were told last week that several locations would be closing permanently.

A spokesperson for Sodexo did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

In a press release, Chartwells announced that popular locations such as Chick-N-Bap and Royal Indian would renew their contract next year. The dining provider would also be introducing new stations, including Halal Shack and Jamal’s Chicken. An anonymous Sodexo employee stated that other MarketPlace locations could continue operations next semester under different names.

Other locations have announced that they would be closing at the end of the semester. 2nd Heaven, a popular alumni-owned bubble tea station in the MarketPlace, recently announced that it would cease operations by the end of the semester.

Leighton Blackwood ‘21, the owner of 2nd Heaven, explained that there had been no warning by Chartwells before the announcement.

“My team had no communication with Chartwells prior to their decision last week,” Blackwood wrote in an email to Pipe Dream. “We had proactively reached out to their team several times since they won the bid to take over campus dining in February in an attempt to introduce ourselves and gain some clarity around their vision for updates to the marketplace and if/how we could align ourselves under their leadership. Each time we were told by their team to wait to hear from them.”

“In the meantime, we heard some rumors that Marketplace would remain the same as with other vendors, but it was a complete surprise to hear that Chartwells would be dropping us with only 2.5 weeks left in the semester without as much as an introduction from their end. I’d say this entire transition has been quite cloudy for months,” he continued.

Since the announcement of its closure, 2nd Heaven released a petition for students to show the popularity of the station. As of May 5, the petition has received over 700 signatures. Their social media post announcing its closure has also received over 1,000 likes and supportive comments from current and past students.

“The removal of 2nd Heaven feels like a decision made without students in mind,” wrote Lombe Mwambwa, a junior philosophy, politics and law major in an email to Pipe Dream. “It was more than a food spot, it built community, collaborated with student organizations, and connected us to an alum who stayed involved on campus.”

“2nd Heaven is student-centered at every level, ” she continued. “Its employees are students who understand academic schedules, adjust hours, and help shape a menu that reflects real student needs. Removing a space run by and for students while claiming to prioritize student experience does not add up.”