John R. Gaudet, an 11-year veteran of the Binghamton Fire Department, was transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center and was pronounced dead Wednesday night. A GoFundMe was established Thursday morning amid an outpouring of grief and appreciation from the community.

A fire broke out on Main Street by the Court Street Bridge on Wednesday night, killing one Binghamton Fire Department firefighter and injuring two others. Multiple departments responded to the three-alarm fire, which destroyed the buildings at 1 and 3 Main St.

The deceased firefighter, John R. Gaudet, was killed after a wall collapsed while he was fighting the blaze. He was transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City and was pronounced dead Wednesday night, according to a statement from Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham. Gaudet, an 11-year veteran of the department, played on BU’s men’s lacrosse team in 2004 and was honored during Thursday afternoon’s game.

The two injured firefighters were also treated at UHS Wilson and released Thursday morning. As of Thursday afternoon, the Court Street Bridge remained closed while an investigation is underway.



“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Binghamton Fire Department announces the passing of Firefighter John ‘JR’ Gaudet in the line of duty,” the Binghamton Fire Department wrote. “JR embodied what it means to be a firefighter — fearless, dedicated, and always putting others before himself.”



Leaders from across the state mourned Gaudet and commended the firefighters who fought the blaze.



“Every day, our firefighters brave dangerous situations to protect citizens and keep our community safe,” Kraham wrote in a 2 a.m. post on X, his first public statement since the fire broke out. “Tonight, the City of Binghamton mourns a fallen hero who made the ultimate sacrifice. We pray for a speedy recovery for the two injured firefighters and carry the entire department in our hearts.”



Kraham said he spoke with Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday afternoon and thanked the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services for its assistance. Hochul released her own statement Thursday morning.



“I am heartbroken by the tragic fire in Binghamton,” Hochul wrote. “My prayers are with firefighter John Gaudet’s family, friends and all of the Binghamton Fire Department. His bravery and service will never be forgotten. I am also praying for a swift recovery for the two injured firefighters.”



Binghamton’s representatives in Albany, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo MA ‘84 and State Sen. Lea Webb ‘04, shared similar sentiments.



“I am holding the Binghamton Fire Department and their families in my heart today after the tragic loss of Firefighter John Gaudet and the other Binghamton firefighters who were injured,” Webb said. “My deepest condolences to the Binghamton Fire Department and our community. We stand with you and all of our first responders in navigating this significant loss.”



Lupardo, who last March secured a $150,000 grant for the Binghamton Fire Department, wrote: “My thoughts are with the families of these brave first responders and with the entire Binghamton Fire Department during this very sad time.”

In response to the crisis and investigation, Off Campus College Transport, BU’s student-driven and operated bus service, rerouted their buses, removing stops at Court and Hawley Streets and Main and Front Streets on Thursday.



“We appreciated everyone’s patience and understanding as we worked to provide service as reliably and safely as possible throughout Wednesday night and Thursday,” they wrote to Pipe Dream. “OCCT extends its deepest condolences to all those affected by Wednesday night’s fire. We also would like to thank all of the first responders and crew working tirelessly to ensure the community’s safety and well-being.”



Broome County Transit told Pipe Dream it provided a 40-foot bus as a shelter space for the firefighters and other first responders. They also altered their routes until the building demolition and investigation had concluded. These changes and the most up-to-date alerts can be found on its website.



“We offer our sincere condolences to our fellow public servants who bravely respond to each and every alarm,” said Greg Kilmer, the commissioner of public transportation. “Our firefighters and police officers take exceptional risks protecting life and property and deserve our deepest gratitude.”



A GoFundMe for Gaudet’s family was established on Thursday morning. As of publication, it has received over $84,000 in donations amid an outpouring of support from the community.