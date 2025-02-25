The renovations are expected to include an ambulatory surgical center operated by Guthrie and a 125-unit residential building.

The governor in August announced the allocation of $18 million to support the project.

The large-scale renovation project at the Oakdale Commons continues, with plans to construct new residential, health care and child care facilities in the complex.

In August, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the Empire State Development Corporation will allocate up to $18 million to continue the multiphase renewal project, which is designed to repurpose empty space and increase profit potential.

While Oakdale Commons has been a central shopping hub for Johnson City residents since 1975, the complex has faced declining activity in recent years, mirroring nationwide trends. To increase community engagement and attract new shoppers, the mall is remodeling and enhancing its facilities to draw shoppers.

“Governor Hochul’s commitment to investing in the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City is integral in our ongoing efforts for housing, economic and community development,” said State Senator Lea Webb ‘04 in August.

Phase I of the renovation began in 2022 after Spark JC LLC purchased the property, which faced three years prior. This stage saw the conversion of the old Sears department store into the Lourdes Pavilion, a health care complex featuring a pharmacy, medical offices and a rehabilitation center. Other developments included the opening of Factory by Beer Tree Brew, a restaurant and brewery, and chains like Chipotle, Panera and Dick’s House of Sport.

Oakdale Commons has now begun work on its next two development phases, with construction expected to be complete in 2026.

“The Oakdale Commons project has already had a tremendous impact on the continued revitalization efforts in Johnson City,” said Hope Knight, the president, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development in an August statement. “This latest funding also complements additional New York State investments that are reigniting the village’s center, including $10 million awarded in Round Six of Governor Hochul’s transformative Downtown Revitalization Initiative. ESD is proud to support Newman Development in its reimagining of this formerly distressed mall, which — with the addition of much-needed affordable housing, medical and child care facilities — will further increase this community’s economic potential.”

Residential units will be built toward the back of the mall for working people who cannot afford a house. With its 125 new living spaces, it will house middle-class residents.

A new 22,000 square-foot child care space will also be built and administered by Broome County, which will care for up to 208 children and create about 45 new jobs, according to the news release. New medical facilities operated by Guthrie are expected to support an orthopedic and ambulatory surgery center for surgical patients who are not required to stay overnight.

“These projects will not only enhance our healthcare services and provide much-needed housing, but they will also create new opportunities for working families and contribute to the long-term economic vitality of our region,” Webb wrote to Pipe Dream.

The expected addition of residential, health and child care facilities demonstrates the collective effort to preserve and expand the 964,000-square-foot staple of Johnson City.

“What we’ve always known, and will continue to honor, is that the mall belongs to everyone in this community,” said Marc Newman, a development partner for Spark JC, told WIVT, a local news outlet. “This is their story as well. We are always proud to call Greater Binghamton our home.”