Nearly 5000 graduates celebrated their accomplishments during this weekend's ceremonies.

Binghamton University’s class of 2026 celebrated its achievements at the Events Center last weekend. Nearly 5,000 new graduates crossed the stage in nine commencement ceremonies from Thursday to Saturday, including a doctoral hooding ceremony, three for the Harpur College of Arts and Sciences and one for each of the University’s colleges.



For the first time since assuming her position, University President Anne D’Alleva spoke at each ceremony, along with Provost Donald Hall and the dean of each school. President of the Alumni Association Board of Directors Felicia Moreira ‘01, MA ‘02 and Vice President of the Alumni Association Board of Directors Daniel Black ‘94 spoke on behalf of the Alumni Association, and selected student speakers and honorary degree recipients gave speeches throughout the weekend.



“The degree you earn today reflects the work you’ve put in academically and of the mastery you’ve shown in your field of study,” D’Alleva said during her speech. “It’s also a symbol of how you’ve grown as a person, and how much you’ve learned through all your activities outside the classroom.”



“Finally, I want to thank you for your contributions to the tremendous sense of community I’ve felt since I arrived at Binghamton,” she continued. “I’ve been calling it the ‘Binghamton Bond.’ It’s the respect you show others, the acts of kindness and the care you display for everyone on this campus. The Binghamton Bond is one of this University’s great traditions, and I’m grateful that you’ve strengthened it during your time here.”



A procession of faculty and administrators preceded each graduating class into the Events Center. The Binghamton University Wind Symphony played live music as people filtered in before each ceremony, and the University Brass Quintet played at the Doctoral Hooding Ceremony. The groups also played the processional as graduates entered and found their seats. The Broome County Celtic Pipes and Drums also performed at each graduation.



This year, three alumni were awarded honorary degrees — including Nana Banerjee Ph.D ‘96, who was awarded the Doctor of Humane Letters at the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science; William H. Groner ‘77, who was awarded the Doctor of Laws during the first Harpur ceremony; and Susan Marenoff-Zausner ‘87, who was awarded the Doctor of Humane Letters at the School of Management commencement ceremony.



Hall introduced Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum, at the SOM ceremony as an educational advocate for women in business and athletics. She spoke about the many paths life can take — citing her own career path from working in the sports industry at Madison Square Garden to her executive position at the Intrepid Museum.



“Success is not only measured by what you achieve, but by how you use it to lift others and bring them with you,” Marenoff-Zausner said. “So, Class of 2026, I leave you with this — the world needs you and your willingness to lead in ways that have not yet been defined. When your path takes an unexpected turn — and it will — don’t assume you’re lost. You may be exactly where you need to be. Go forward with confidence, even when the path is not a straight line.”



Following honorary degree recipients, student speakers selected for their impact on campus spoke on their college experience and gave advice to their graduating class. Paris De Freitas ‘25 MPA ‘26 discussed her experiences as a first-generation student.



“Among us are students who balanced coursework with parenthood, those who are the first in their families to earn a degree, those who stepped away from education and found their way back and those who quietly overcame personal hardships while still showing up to class, to internships and to their communities,” DeFreitas said. “Every single one of us carries a story of resilience. Life presented challenges, but we persisted, we grew and we stayed.”



Thursday’s Health Sciences Campus ceremony, where students from both the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences marked the graduation of BU’s first-ever graduating class of Doctors of Physical Therapy, Doctors of Occupational Therapy, and Master’s in Speech-Language Pathology.



Iris Costner DPT ‘26 was the student speaker. A non-traditional student who worked as a licensed physical therapy assistant for several years before matriculating to BU, Costner spoke about her family’s history, being “three generations from slavery” — her great-grandmother was born on a plantation and survived the Jim Crow South. Her family moved from the rural South to Western New York when Costner was a child to provide her and her siblings a better future.



“When I walk across this stage today, I stand here with pride and humility, knowing this truth: I am the wildest dreams of my ancestors,” Costner said. “But I also want to say this: We each come from a lineage — blood or chosen — that brought us to this moment. Every one of us is carrying someone’s hope, someone’s sacrifice. Someone’s belief that we would become exactly who we are standing here today.”



Once student speakers finished addressing the crowd, students walked across the stage, shaking D’Alleva’s hand and receiving a folder containing a print of the “B” photo that the entire class of 2026 took during their first days on campus as freshmen.



Afterward, everyone was invited to sing the University’s alma mater, “In the Rolling Hills of Binghamton.” Graduates flipped their tassels from right to left, then tossed their caps in the air.



“Your education has prepared you for what’s next,” D’Alleva said. “This experience has made you better in other ways as well. You’ve met new people, you’ve tried new things, and you’ve learned how to manage the ups and downs of living, working, and studying on your own. In other words, you have a new, broad understanding of our world and your role in it. You’re more confident, you’re more capable, and you are going to do great things.”



To view the commencement ceremonies, visit the University’s YouTube channel to watch the saved livestreams.