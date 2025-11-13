At last month’s vigil remembering the second anniversary of Oct. 7, two of Omer Neutra’s friends lit a candle in his honor. A memorial table with photos and a written remembrance was set up earlier in the Mandela Room.

A Long Island native, Omer Neutra was originally believed to have been taken alive as a hostage in Gaza. In December 2024, the Israel Defense Forces reported that he was killed fighting Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Omer Neutra, an accepted Binghamton University student who deferred his admission to serve in the Israeli military, was buried in Israel last Friday. Mourners gathered at Kiryat Shaul’s Military Cemetery in Tel Aviv for his funeral service, where family members and political leaders gave speeches in remembrance.



Neutra, a Plainview, New York native, was originally believed to have been taken alive as a hostage in Gaza. In December, the Israel Defense Forces reported that he was killed on Oct. 7, 2023. About 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage by Hamas in those attacks, with most victims being Israeli citizens.



Neutra’s remains were returned to Israel earlier this month. Members of the Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus, MEOR, Hillel, Chabad and the BU Zionist Organization released a joint statement mourning his passing.



“The Binghamton University community has waited two long years for this moment,” the statement read. “Throughout that time, we have gathered in prayer and solidarity to advocate for his release.”



“Our hearts break for his loss, and our thoughts are with his family, who have fought so hard and long for his return,” it continued. “May his memory be a blessing.”



Those who spoke at Neutra’s funeral included Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the United States Central Command. Cooper said he hoped “Omer’s example [inspires] others to serve with honor.”



Several of Neutra’s close friends also shared remembrances. His parents, Ronen and Orna, and brother, Daniel, gave eulogies at Friday’s funeral.

Last December, a memorial service honoring Neutra was held in the Mandela Room, where attendees recited prayers and shared personal memories while gathered in a circle around candles arranged in the shape of a Star of David.



His father, Ronen Neutra, joined the Binghamton University Zionist Organization, members of StandWithUS and BU students in the stands at a men’s basketball game last February to show solidarity with his son. Many wore shirts with a picture of Neutra that read “bring them home now.”

As of Nov. 13, the bodies of four Israeli hostages who were taken on Oct. 7 remain in Gaza. Hadar Goldin, an IDF lieutenant who was taken by Hamas in 2014, was returned to Israel on Sunday.



At last month’s vigil marking the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks, organizers played a video filmed by his parents. Over the past two years, they have publicly campaigned for their son’s release and the return of all the hostages in Gaza, speaking with elected leaders, including Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump.



Two of Neutra’s friends lit a candle in his honor. Earlier that day, a memorial was set up in the Mandela Room, which included a table with photos of Neutra and a remembrance written by one of his close friends who is now a student at the University.



In a Nov. 4 post to his congressional social media account, Rep. Josh Riley said his “heart is with the Neutra family and the Binghamton community.” Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Tom Suozzi, who represents Plainview in the U.S. House of Representatives, also released statements in memory of Neutra.



“This has been a long awaited moment for us, as Omer holds a special place in the hearts of so many members of our community,” Mackenzie Cooper, BUZO’s vice president and a first-year graduate student studying public administration, said in a statement to Pipe Dream. “This moment brings both profound grief and a measure of closure after more than a year of anguish and uncertainty. Our thoughts are with Omer’s family, friends, and all who continue to mourn and hope for healing.”