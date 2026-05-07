The community came together to discuss the life of Peter Bennedum, who was allegedly attacked by five Binghamton teenagers and passed away from resulting injuries this week.

A vigil was held on Tuesday to honor Peter Bennedum, an unhoused man who was allegedly attacked by five teenagers in Binghamton last Monday.

The vigil, hosted on Carroll and Henry Streets, was intended to “honor Peter’s life, celebrate his memory, and keep his light shining in our hearts,” according to a flyer. Attendees were encouraged to bring white balloons and candles.

“I want to give my condolences to Peter, because not only was he a victim of the direct, overt violence from those kids that decided to do that to him, but also the kind of systemic violence that we can’t ignore that exists in this community and across this country,” said Travis Bryden, a representative from Binghamton University Graduate Students for Justice in Palestine and a second-year graduate student studying social work, at the event. “The clearing of the encampments and essentially a war that is waged on the most vulnerable members of our communities. The people, because they don’t have a roof over their head, they’re seen as less than human.”

Bennedum, 45, was found unconscious by police at the intersection of Carroll and Henry Streets around 11 p.m. on April 27. On Tuesday, May 5, the afternoon of the vigil, Bennedum was taken off life support and subsequently died.

Five suspects have been accused of the attack. Two 14-year-olds and two 15-year-olds have been charged with second-degree attempted murder. The four suspects were remanded to a juvenile facility in Syracuse. One suspect, a 13-year-old, was released to a guardian as the investigation proceeds. Due to their ages, the names and identities of the suspects have not been released to the public.

Police said the suspects fled the scene following the attack. The police department claimed the teenage suspects did not know the man and targeted him while he was walking alone on Carroll Street. The attack was determined to have occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on April 27, an hour-and-a-half before police found Bennedum.

Mell Hunter, a Binghamton local, sent out the original flyer for the vigil. Multiple community organizations also came together to support and organize the event. Two organizers from GloryShines Foundation, a nonprofit that works to combat poverty through education, shed light on the planning process for the vigil.

Sana Andrews from GloryShines explained her organization planned on hosting a separate vigil, but then saw Hunter’s flyer and chose to combine resources for one event.

The vigil featured tables with food and a tent of donations like socks and sanitary products. Attendees were welcome to take from the donation table or drop off goods at the table. The event’s speakers stood in front of a blessing box, a painted chest where people can leave resources for people in need.

Donald Cole, a leader for My Brother’s Keeper, an initiative at Binghamton High School that connects young men of color to community resources and outreach opportunities, spoke with Pipe Dream before the vigil.

“We’re here with a bunch of young men who lead with respect, learn about their responsibility and love their community,” Cole said.

Dennis Davis, a sophomore at Binghamton High School, spoke on behalf of My Brother’s Keeper.

“If I’m My Brother’s Keeper, then why wouldn’t I keep my brothers accountable for a mistake, as I hope they would do the same for me,” Davis said.

Police originally did not release Bennedum’s name to the public. Bennedum’s mother, Dianne Galliher, publicly identified him and started a GoFundMe page to help the family. The page has raised over $16,700 to cover funeral and burial expenses. Over 400 people have donated to the cause. As of May 1, donations have been paused because the fundraising goal was met.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham posted a statement regarding the attack on social media.

“What happened earlier this week is abhorrent and inexplicable,” wrote Kraham. “Our community is left grappling with how these young people could carry out such a heinous act of violence. I’ve been at a loss for words these last few days.”

Binghamton police officials said the attack was motivated by a social media trend where people film and post themselves attacking unhoused or drug-addicted individuals.

Kraham emphasized his appreciation for the Binghamton Police Department for taking the case seriously and working to bring the individuals responsible to justice.

“Violence is never acceptable, and trends on social media that promote criminal behavior of any kind will not be tolerated,” wrote Kraham. “If you break the law — juvenile or not — your actions will be taken seriously by law enforcement, and you will face consequences. No one deserves to be the victim of such senseless violence.”

Kraham did not return Pipe Dream’s request for comment.

Rev. Kimberly Chastain from the United Presbyterian Church of Binghamton shed light on who Bennedum was as a person, emphasizing his humanity and kindness. Chastain knew Bennedum personally, as he often slept at the Church’s shelter and received his mail there.

“For all of the difficulties he had in his life, he was, until he died, a good person with a good heart who did not deserve what happened to him,” Chastain said.