Mourners at the Tuesday night service sat in a circle around a candles arranged in the shape of the Star of David.

Students with personal connections to Neutra, who was killed in battle fighting Hamas on Oct. 7, shared anecdotes in a memorial service held in the Mandela Room.

To grieve the loss of accepted Binghamton University student Omer Neutra, community members gathered for a memorial service Tuesday night in the Mandela Room. The service was led by the BU Zionist Organization in collaboration with Chabad, Hillel and the Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus.



The Israel Defense Forces reported early Monday morning that Neutra, originally believed to have been held hostage for over a year, was killed fighting Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Neutra, a Plainview, New York native, had deferred his enrollment to serve in the IDF, and Israeli officials said his body is still held by Hamas.

Throughout the service, the crowd sang prayers including Acheinu, Esa Einai and Vehi Sheamda. Organizers arranged candles in the shape of the Star of David as mourners sat in a large circle. Entrants were invited to write a message to the Neutra family or sign a communal letter.



“As a community who has devoted themselves to call for the release of the hostages, advocate for American hostages such as Omer, and educate on the events of October 7th and all that followed, we were absolutely heartbroken and shaken to see the news confirming Omer was killed on October 7th,” the BU Zionist Organization wrote in a statement to Pipe Dream. “The news of one’s child’s death is one that no parent should ever have to bear and our hearts are with the entire Neutra family, as they have been for the last 424 days.”



Seth Schlank, a senior majoring in psychology who knew Neutra personally, commemorated the loss of his friend in a speech he read at the service. He said Neutra possessed the traits of a great role model and leader, and that despite his athletic prowess, physical appearance and popularity, he “treated everyone as an equal.”



“Since Oct. 7, I have not stopped thinking about how Omer could make everyone laugh, feel welcome and always have a smile on his face,” Schlank said. “I would wonder what he was feeling or how he was making it through each day because we thought he was held hostage in Gaza. While the past 423 days have been filled with sadness, there is a constant hope that Omer and his fellow hostages would come home. His family lived a nightmare that they prayed would end with his safe return. [Monday], we learned that those prayers could never have been answered.”



Neutra’s parents, Orna and Ronen, have long campaigned for his return, including putting pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and criticizing his failure to return the estimated 100 hostages still in captivity. They spoke at the Republican National Convention this summer, attended meetings at the White House and visited the House of Representatives.



Shira Kohler, a junior majoring in nursing, said over Thanksgiving break, she met with Neutra’s parents, who had expressed hope that they would reunite with their son upon their next visit to Israel. She asked mourners to remember Neutra as a hero and “a leader, always smiling, always making people feel welcome.”



Bailey Kahn, a sophomore double-majoring in human development and philosophy, politics and law and a friend of Neutra’s brother, Daniel, shared personal stories about Neutra and his kindness.



“No matter who it was, every person that spoke about him had only the highest level of praise,” Kahn said. “Since my very first interaction with him, I could see that the world around me knew just how wonderful he was, and I was in awe of him. How could one person be nothing but good?”



Rabbi Aaron Slonim, the director of Chabad at Binghamton, and Nathan Azagury, a junior majoring in computer engineering, led the service in prayer. Mourners then sang the Israeli national anthem, Hatikva.



The service closed with words from Sarit Anstandig, the co-director of the Jewish Learning Initiative On Campus. She shared her experience traveling in an Israeli airport over the weekend, which displayed posters of each hostage, and stopping underneath Neutra’s before learning of his death.



“The fact that you all have so much going on right now and so many other places that you can be, and you’re here,” Anstandig said. “And you’re here because you know that it’s important. You’re here because you just want to support Omer’s family, the people who care about him and honor his memory. And that is something to really take with you. The power of us coming together.”



After the service, organizers invited attendees to mourn in a smaller circle.



With comforting songs, prayers and reflection, the service “provided an opportunity for the community to grieve together, celebrate Omer’s life and find solace in unity during this difficult time,” Chabad wrote to Pipe Dream. Hillel echoed a similar sentiment, saying Omer’s story struck close to home for so many.



“In addition to Omer having deferred his admission to Binghamton to serve in the IDF, many members of our community grew up with him, attending the same high school and summer camp and participating in the same youth group,” the organization wrote to Pipe Dream. “We were shocked to learn of his death yesterday morning and planned this event to give a space for the campus community to mourn this devastating loss. We will continue to keep his friends and family in our prayers and fight for Omer’s return for a proper burial.”