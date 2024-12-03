Neutra, a Plainview, New York native, was thought to have been taken hostage during the attack. The Jewish community on campus will lead a memorial service tonight.

The Israeli Defense Forces said early Monday morning that Omer Neutra, a Plainview, New York native who deferred his admission to Binghamton University to serve in the Israeli military, was killed in battle with Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Neutra was originally believed to have been taken hostage during the attack.

During a gap year, Neutra was a tank platoon commander. Israel Katz, the Israeli Defense Minister, wrote on X that Neutra’s body was taken into Gaza and is still held by Hamas.



“We’ve called out for Omer for 422 days,” the BU Zionist Organization wrote in a statement. “His kidnapping and now his confirmed death have left a void that words cannot fill. If not for the heinous acts of Hamas, Omer would have been here with us today — sitting in our classrooms, playing basketball at the East Gym, grabbing food at C4 and lighting up every room he entered with his infectious smile, warmth and humor.”



The highest rungs of American political leadership, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, shared statements sympathizing with Neutra’s parents, Ronen and Orna, who have campaigned for the release of the approximately 100 hostages. Gov. Kathy Hochul directed all flags in state facilities be flown at half-staff on the day of Neutra’s memorial services, and Rep. Marc Molinaro expressed support for the Neutra family.



“We extend our love and prayers to Omer’s parents who became selfless leaders in the fight to return all hostages,” Rep Marc Molinaro wrote on X. “We pray for his friends and fellow students. And we know his life and memory will always be a blessing.”

Last February, members of BUZO, in collaboration with Stand With Us, an Israel-education organization, led a show of solidarity with Neutra and his family at a men’s basketball game, drawing about 150 people. About two months ago, a vigil on the Peace Quad was held to commemorate the lives of the six hostages whose bodies were recovered in September, where many wore shirts advocating for Neutra’s release.

Neutra’s parents have long been fighting for his return, and spoke at the Republican National Convention, attended meetings at the White House and visited the House of Representatives.

Chabad and Hillel at Binghamton released public statements on Monday mourning the loss of Neutra and offering support to the student body during the emotional time. Hillel described their heartbreak, highlighting the love many students and alumni have for him and asking that his “memory live on through the stories and profound impact he had on those around him.”



Michal Levine, the president of Chabad and a senior majoring in Judaic studies, said that while she did not know Omer personally, many have shared stories about him, celebrating his “warmth, kindness, and ability to uplift everyone around him.”



“In the face of this devastating news, I feel the call to honor Omer’s memory by embodying the light and encouragement he brought to others,” Levine wrote to Pipe Dream. “Let us strive to spread kindness, uplift those around us, and ensure that his legacy of warmth and positivity continues to inspire us. May Omer’s memory be a blessing and a source of strength for his family, friends, and all who were touched by his incredible spirit.”



The Jewish community on campus has organized a memorial ceremony for Neutra on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8:45 p.m. in the Mandela Room.