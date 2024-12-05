Report Card Editorial Close

Administration: C-

It’s a new year, but we are still experiencing many of the same problems. While Binghamton University’s administration has made strides since last year, we feel they have still largely failed to productively emphasize transparency between themselves and the student body.

The University will soon face a major change, with the head of the administration, President Harvey Stenger, stepping down at the conclusion of the academic year after 13 years in the role. While Dateline messages have included calls to form a presidential search committee, there has been little to no communication with the student body as to how the search process is going.

With his announcement feeling somewhat sudden to many students, administrators should be making an effort to include the students in the process as we enter a period of uncertainty.

The Editorial Board additionally feels the administrative handling of the last year of student protest and expression on campus was poor at best. We have noticed marginal improvements, like Provost Donald Hall’s summer statement to the faculty on academic freedom which was just recently endorsed by the Faculty Senate.

Several faculty members presented a letter with concerns to the Faculty Senate earlier this semester. The body will now spend winter break crafting related resolutions for presentation in the spring. While we recognize the care that the campus leaders have put into addressing student concerns, we are apprehensive as to their ability to follow through. Consider, for example, the strict guidelines on student protest the University has implemented — that they “must not interfere with the normal functioning of the University” and require individuals to book a space in advance.

The Editorial Board also calls on the University to stop its campaign against grass fields. Despite concerns from students, environmental groups on campus and now the Student Association Congress — after the body passed a recent resolution to preserve the Mountainview field — several residential community quads have fallen victim. If they complete the Mountainview transition, Hinman and the apartment communities will be the last ones standing.

Despite incremental steps toward creating a more transparent relationship between themselves and their students, administrators’ work is far from over. We hope that they continue to earn back students’ trust.

Student Association: C+

While SA leaders organized several important events and have advocated for students this semester, the Editorial Board feels shortcomings in the SA Congress’ process were counterproductive to the goal of an inclusive campus.

First, we commend every initiative dedicated to promoting voting access and education. The vice president for student success’ Multicultural Voting Fair was an important collaboration between student organizations, the SA and campus offices, and a related Chalk the Vote event added creativity. The sexual wellness education campaign was another great effort on campus, addressing a key issue uniquely.

This semester, the president’s office led an organization mixer, the vice president for multicultural affairs’ office held the ninth-annual Multicultural Extravaganza and the executive vice president’s office offered student organizations the opportunity to apply for free storage, keeping key promises made during last semester’s campaign. As is custom, the vice president for finance led treasurer training for student leaders, and the vice president for programming oversaw a successful Programming Board.

Over to the SA’s legislative branch, we commend Congress for passing a resolution to advocate for more kosher and halal dining hall options. Accessibility to inclusive dining options has a direct impact on students, and we hope this initiative will address an area clearly lacking. We were also happy to see last year’s resolution for support of America’s CHILDREN Act continue into this semester, with efforts from the vice president for student success to bring this legislation to other SUNYs.

However, much of our coverage of the SA stemmed from Congress meetings and the ways that procedure hurt students. The decision to send last semester’s Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions resolution to elected officials and University administrators on Oct. 7 was ignorant at best — many felt hurt and ostracized, and this was a stated factor in the passing of several key pieces of legislation during the Oct. 8 Congress meeting.

The handling of that Congress meeting left many on campus feeling isolated and attacked. To withhold the proposed legislation from the agenda — procedure surrounding the agenda aside — prevented many students from sharing their opinions and voices. Given the controversial nature of many of the resolutions — R4 advocated for banning masks and facial coverings and R7 condemned divestment — it was the responsibility of leadership to facilitate open and honest conversation.

By providing no notice and passing many of these resolutions without much debate, we feel students were unrepresented and excluded, and many students agree.

This semester, we have received several letters to the editor from students disagreeing with SA actions, including the timing of a posted statement mandated by last year’s BDS resolution, the process surrounding the aforementioned legislation and the subsequent Judicial Board decision to strike down parts of these resolutions. Students are unhappy, and they feel misunderstood and unheard. This must change.

We appreciate the difficult roles students have in the SA. We hope to see the consideration of important pieces of legislation and events continue in the spring and that communication and clarity improve.

Student Association Programming Board: A-

The SAPB delivered several memorable events for students, including bringing actor and performer Ross Lynch to campus and the continued hosting of community-centered events like Fall Fest and student flea markets. While the board missed a few events that were expected to occur, we believe that their absence does not diminish the quality of experiences they facilitated for students.

The board’s Insights Committee started the semester off on a high note by bringing Lynch to campus in early September. The event, completely sold out, proved to be an unforgettable night for many, as they were treated to a 15-minute live acoustic performance and a Q&A session. Lynch’s presence was nostalgic for many and ultimately, served as a highlight for the SAPB this semester.

In late September, SAPB presented their annual Fall Fest featuring a range of live performances, including from MODA, Treblemakers, MajorNoir, The Binghamton Crosbys, Note to Self and Quimbamba. Throughout the evening, students gathered on the Peace Quad to listen to live music, check out the various student vendors and indulge in apple cider and donuts. Fall Fest continued to serve as a beacon of showcasing the diversity, creativity and talent of the campus community.

The board rounded off the month with their annual fall concert featuring NLE Choppa as this year’s headliner and Baby Tate as the opener.

SAPB continued to build engagement on campus through a flea market in October, which displayed a variety of clothing, jewelry and vintage finds. Events like these emphasize the organization’s ongoing commitment to serving and spotlighting students.

October also marked the first BUMP show of the semester featuring MGNA Crrrta. A sizable crowd was drawn in, as many danced and cheered. This energy was maintained for BUMP’s final show in November, featuring indie-rock band Hello Mary.

With the November BUMP show serving as the conclusion to SAPB’s events for the semester, we believe that the SAPB has continued to provide students opportunities to engage in campus life and recognize the importance of building a creatively enriching environment on campus. While this semester did not include a Professor Spotlight or a comedy show — two events SAPB has consistently held for the past two semesters, we hope to see both included in next semester’s lineup.

Athletics: B-

In its pursuit of a third-straight Commissioner’s Cup, Binghamton Athletics kicked off the year with a fall season that saw mixed outcomes with some teams surpassing expectations and others falling short with lackluster playoff performances.

Overall, BU’s programs had a strong showing this fall, highlighted by the volleyball team’s America East regular season title. After going undefeated at home with an 8-2 record, the Bearcats claimed the No. 1 seed and hosted the conference tournament. However, despite being top-seeded, Binghamton was upset by No. 4 Albany, ending its hopes of a NCAA berth.

The men’s and women’s soccer teams saw their fair share of ups and downs this fall. Holding a six-game unbeaten streak heading into the conference tournament, women’s soccer defeated Vermont in the semifinals but fell 3-1 to New Hampshire. The men’s soccer team captured its highest win total since 2015. However, the team had a short postseason run, falling to UMBC 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

While the women’s cross country was not able to replicate its championship performance from a year ago, it earned a strong third-place finish at the AE championships. The men earned the same placement at the conference championships as they did a year ago with a third-place result.

Similar to last fall, the golf team’s strongest overall performance this year was at its home meet at the Matthews Auto Collegiate Golf Invitational. Junior Brandon Conner has been at the top of the Bearcats’ efforts, delivering the second-lowest round in program history relative to par to earn a first-place finish at the Lehigh Invitational. However, as a whole, the golf team has struggled to gain any real momentum to improve its placements.

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are in solid shape after capping off their final meet of the year at the Brown Invitational, the teams’ strongest competition all year. The same can be said for wrestling, which has been one of the most consistent programs in recent years and started its season strong after joining the new independence division of the EIWA.

Men’s basketball has been tough to watch since the start of the season, with its first two wins of the season coming against Division III schools. However, the team turned in a 2-1 performance at the Lafayette Classic, with back-to-back two overtime wins, showing some resiliency. Women’s basketball got off to a great start on the season at 5-3 as the team continues to figure out its identity under new head coach Mary Grimes.

All in all, with a mixed bag of results for different teams, we believe that a grade of B- accurately represents the efforts of BU athletics this fall, with disappointing playoff performances making the difference.

Campus and political engagement: B-

This semester students participated in a pivotal presidential election, many for the first time. About 1,900 students, not including off-campus, absentee and early voters, cast their ballot in the Mandela Room on Election Day, waiting in long lines, practicing their civic responsibility and ensuring their voices were heard.

In the months leading up to the election, the Center for Civic Engagement, Multicultural Resource Center and student-led organizations tabled on the Spine to ensure timely registration and hosted events like the Multicultural Voting Fair to empower diverse voters. Students attended a diverse selection of rallies and talks — including ones headlined by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries ‘92 and Party for Socialism and Liberation presidential nominee Claudia De la Cruz— attended watch parties and discussed the results with their communities.

We are proud of staff and student efforts to foster productive discussions during the election season — as we become young politically engaged citizens, there is no better place than a college campus to prepare.

However, we recognize that, with both mainstream presidential candidates backing U.S. military support to Israel, many students and organizations that disagreed with the two-party system or either candidate’s approach to the conflict in the Middle East turned to third parties and write-ins. As we approached a high-stakes election, though voting third-party was a topic of discussion among some students, they comprised a minority of voters and it seems tension in campus discourse cooled with the majority of campus supporting Democratic candidates.

Developments in the Middle East deeply impacted campus climate and discourse last semester, and students extended their advocacy this semester. BU’s Jewish community held a vigil commemorating victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, and the Arab and Muslim communities held a vigil to mourn victims of the ongoing violence in Gaza.

Still, campus engagement as a whole has subsided. Organizations and students continue to be outspoken and are consistently putting in the work, but turnout at events and protests has been noticeably smaller and interaction between students of opposing beliefs has been minimal. The BDS resolution that passed last semester, for example, was quietly rescinded in the SA Congress, as the meeting agenda was amended at the meeting’s start. We question if the lack of interaction between students of opposing beliefs has been productive.

Voting may seem like an obligation while showing up to campus events, learning about issues important to our peers and creating a transparent environment may not, though they are prerequisites to political engagement. Whether our attention was elsewhere or we grew increasingly averse to the cold, it is important to note that the campus climate this semester has been less hostile. Students must be and feel safe, and we are glad campus seems to have moved more in that direction.

This step forward cannot cost us our engagement. Safety and uncomfortable conversations are not mutually exclusive, and we hope students stay engaged after this election. This includes starting and continuing open conversations with one another and carrying them into our engagement with the world as we prepare to be well-informed citizens.

Construction: C-

Construction on campus has been disruptive. While we appreciate the positive change these projects will bring for future generations of students, it’s hard to be optimistic about the future when the inconvenience of construction is so present.

Once-loved and often-travelled paths between the Lecture Hall, Glenn G. Bartle Library and the University Union have been replaced by a maze of ever-changing detours and construction noise, making getting to class a more time-consuming and anxiety-inducing affair. We deeply miss the old access ramp outside the Engineering Building that perfectly connected the busiest parts of the outer and inner campus.

Most inconvenience to students has come from the Plaza Deck project on the Spine between the Bartle Library, the Union and the Engineering Building. Ultimately, however, this project will increase disability accommodations on campus, add more outdoor seating and landscaping and aid in drainage issues that often lead to puddles and slurry mixes during rain or snow.

We are excited to see all these positive changes made, but at the same time, the disturbance in the most central part of campus has been hard to ignore. We are worried about the progress of this construction project. With cold weather coming up on us, construction may be paused, further delaying the completion of the project to a later time, and further inconveniencing students.

We appreciate the hard work of Facilities Management and larger desires to make campus serve the needs of students better, and we are excited to finally see the completion of long-awaited projects like Bartle’s third floor. We hope that some projects will be completed on schedule, so those experiencing the most inconvenience can enjoy the positive changes.