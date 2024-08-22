The access ramp connecting the Plaza Deck to the sidewalk alongside East Drive has been removed, leaving students to use alternate routes to Glenn G. Bartle Library and the Spine.

The Plaza Deck connecting Bartle Library and the Engineering Building has been sectioned off to replace dilapidated pavers.

Construction projects ramped up across campus over the summer as Binghamton University broke ground on new projects and continued work on existing ones.

A slideshow of summer construction updates released by Facilities Management highlighted the completion of projects like infrastructure upgrades and improvements to athletic facilities. Electrical renovations along West Drive were made to preserve the reliability of campus infrastructure, with work continuing this fall around Academic Buildings A and B. At Newing College and the Bearcats Sports Complex, turf fields were installed, while the basketball courts at Hillside and Mountainview were resurfaced. In preparation for extensive work on a 75,000-square-foot addition to the East Gym, adjacent athletic fields were moved north of the recreational field. The presentation also highlighted new construction across campus that is expected to take months to complete.

Major renovations to the Plaza Deck that connects the Glenn G. Bartle Library, Engineering Building, Technology Hub and University Union West began in July to replace uneven and deteriorating paving stones. Part of a two-phase project, much of the plaza has been sectioned off and closed, allowing a narrow path for student access from the library to the Spine. The access ramp that once connected the Plaza Deck to the sidewalk along East Drive has also been taken down. As part of the project’s first phase, new seating areas and landscaping will be added — phase II will include replacing pavers along the Lois B. DeFleur walkway, commonly known by students as the Spine.

“The libraries are looking forward to the improvement to the Bartle Library location,” Andrea Falcone, the dean of libraries, wrote. “We’ve been able to witness the positive progress that has been made on the Plaza Deck project each step of the way this summer and we are eager to see the finished project.”

The absence of the access ramp and the temporary closure of the Plaza Deck have impacted student movement across campus. Karen Fennie, a communications specialist for Facilities Management, wrote in an email to Pipe Dream that a future phase of the project will “address replacing the ramp with something that is more accessible.”

Isaac Kolisch, a junior majoring in chemistry, was living in Binghamton over the summer when construction first began.

“I was in [Binghamton] when they tore down the ramp between the library and the Engineering Building,” Kolisch wrote. “It kind of came out of left field for me. I hope they still keep that path cause it helped me get to seminar quicker last semester.”

The Plaza Deck project comes as renovations to the third floor of Bartle Library near completion. For over two years, the third floor has been closed to students as work continued to remove asbestos and install new flooring and ceilings. The floor has been connected to the stair tower and will be open for student access beginning in the spring 2025 semester.

Work is also expected to begin on the Chenango Room later this year. The building’s dining room will eventually be relocated to the second floor, with a Panera Bread taking its place. The second floor is also expected to contain a large event space and outdoor patio seating. In preparation for the project — which is expected to last between 12 to 18 months — Einstein Bros. Bagels was temporarily relocated over the summer to the Fine Arts building, where the John Arthur Café was previously housed. Kolisch said he was excited about having a Panera Bread on campus but expressed his hope that the University would consider student costs when adding new food options.

“I think it is nice to have a Panera on campus,” Kolisch wrote. “It would provide another area to go out to eat. I wish however that these alternative meal options were more affordable.”