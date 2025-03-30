Marc Molinaro, who previously represented New York’s 19th Congressional District, was nominated to head the Federal Transit Administration earlier this year.

Former Rep. Marc Molinaro, who was nominated last month to head the Federal Transit Administration, testified on Thursday at a joint confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

If confirmed, Molinaro, who represented Greater Binghamton in the U.S. House of Representatives for one term before losing to Democratic challenger Josh Riley in November, will lead the agency responsible for supporting public transportation systems across the country. The Senate received his nomination on Feb. 3.

At the start of the hearing, Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina who chairs the committee, introduced Molinaro and three other nominees: Paul Atkins for chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission; Jonathan Gould for comptroller of the currency; and Luke Pettit as assistant treasury secretary.

Scott said Molinaro was “well qualified” to be agency head, citing his time in local government and service on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“His experience as Dutchess County’s executive reinforced his belief that transit and infrastructure challenges require local solutions and oversight,” Scott said. “I am confident that he will propose commonsense, pragmatic solutions to the agency, ensure that our mass transit is effective and safe, and connect communities with new opportunities — especially new housing opportunities — for all Americans.”

Before he was elected to New York’s 19th Congressional District in 2022, Molinaro served as a county executive for 10 years and in the New York State Assembly from 2007 to 2011.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts and the committee’s ranking member, spoke next on the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape the federal government, saying that Trump and Elon Musk are “taking a chainsaw to the people in government who enforce the laws.”

Warren said that Molinaro pledged to support the agency’s workers and advocate for public transportation in a private conversation before the hearing. She added that the country needs a “strong” Federal Transit Administration to provide “better, safer service” for public transit riders.

Each nominee was then introduced by a Republican committee member. Katie Britt, an Alabama Republican, said that Molinaro has a “strong understanding” of transportation policies at the local and federal levels.

“I am confident that under Marc’s leadership, the Federal Transit Administration will prioritize safety, innovation and accountability and will ensure that the transit infrastructure serves all Americans,” she concluded.

In his opening statement, Molinaro highlighted his career in public service, thanking his family for their continued support. He described public transit as the “shared circulatory system of our economy,” saying it produces economic opportunity, revitalizes communities and gives Americans “the freedom to move, thrive and succeed.”

Looking forward, Molinaro said public transit systems must integrate new technology and employ data to improve safety and performance. He pledged to make disability access a core value in his work and pointed to a 2015 initiative he launched to encourage businesses and Dutchess County to accommodate residents with disabilities.

Molinaro has received support from a coalition of transit advocates and labor representatives.​​ In a March 24 letter, the Transport Workers Union of America endorsed Molinaro and said he understood the agency’s “unique function for transit workers.” Support also came from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the Transportation Trades Department, AFL-CIO.

“Transit depends on people — each agency’s operators, engineers, maintenance crews, dispatchers and custodians who keep America moving,” said Molinaro. “Their dedication deserves our respect, our investment and a seat at the table.”

After opening statements, senators were each given a few minutes for questioning. Several Democrats asked Molinaro about staff-cutting in the Department of Transportation, with the Trump administration firing around 80 probationary employees at the Federal Transit Administration as of March 12. The next day, a federal judge in Maryland ordered the reinstatement of probationary employees across 18 executive departments and agencies, including the Federal Transit Administration.

Molinaro said he was aware of these developments “only through public reports.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat from Nevada, asked about Molinaro’s commitment to distribute up to $108 billion in public transit funding authorized by the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In response, Molinaro said the president and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy asked him “to advocate on behalf of transit systems across this country and the riding public.”

“My expectation is to advocate for the disbursement of contracted and obligated awards,” he continued.

The agency administers discretionary grant programs that fund various projects, from capital investment to purchasing new public buses. Molinaro said he would keep these programs operational if confirmed.

The Senate will likely schedule a confirmation vote in the upcoming weeks.

“Marc Molinaro made us proud at today’s Federal Transit Administration confirmation hearing,” wrote Benji Federman, the Broome County Republican chair, shortly after it ended. “He demonstrated his extensive experience at every level of government to the bipartisan group of U.S. Senators. He will bring valuable leadership to the FTA and work tirelessly to improve transportation systems for all Americans.”