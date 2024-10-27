Known for their digitized sounds and glitzy visuals, MGNA Crrrta put on a mesmerizing performance in the University Union Underground Cafe.

The University Union’s Underground Cafe was transformed this Thursday to fit an intimate and high-energy concert for a show featuring MGNA Crrrta and opener DJ Rave Boy. It was organized by the Student Association Programming Board’s Binghamton Underground Music Presents Committee.

MGNA Crrrta, composed of New York City duo Farheen Khan and Ginger Scott, have established themselves through their all-consuming electronic and synth production, warped vocals, heavy-handed bass and jagged melodies. The group, best summed up as an amalgamation of genres, is reminiscent of mid-2000s EDM, trashy electronic and hyperpop. The duo is unapologetic in their tracks, urging listeners to get lost in their digitized sounds and maximalist production.

Raissa Bellucci, the BUMP Committee chair and a senior double-majoring in classical studies and English, described the reasoning behind choosing MGNA Crrrta for this semester’s show.

“BUMP is special in that our process is not only based upon the student polls we send out at the beginning of the school year, but also in the vibe we think is necessary to bring to Binghamton,” Bellucci wrote. “MGNA Crrrta has a bright, high-energy, and unique sound that we thought would both resonate with the community, but was also approachable for people who do not necessarily listen to that music.”

According to Scott, the process of creating a song does not depend on a specific method but rather on building out a base idea whether that involves a melody, synth or sample. Typically, once the duo has a hard-hitting beat, they add their vocals and lyrics — layering upon what the beat has provided them.

For Bellucci, music is key to fostering community. As BUMP chair, her goal was to bring diversity in sound and artists. She hopes that BUMP shows continue to be a place where students can see themselves reflected through music.

As attendees gathered around the stage, DJ Rave Boy, also known as Michael LoBiondo, BUMP’s vice chair and a sophomore double-majoring in Spanish and philosophy, politics and law, took to the stage to perform his set. LoBiondo got the crowd’s excitement up, playing tracks by Charli XCX and Addison Rae. His set was danceable and infectious.

Shortly after, MGNA Crrrta took the stage. Khan, decked out in an all-silver look, and Scott, who wore a gold dress with fishnets, chunky black boots and layers of silver jewelry, immediately captivated the audience with their presence.

Throughout their set, the duo took turns DJing and using the side of the stage to interact with the audience, often pointing the microphone toward the crowd. Strobe lights reverberated throughout the performance, giving the space a rave-like feel. Each song blended into one another, depicting the curated messiness and heavy techno beats.

“MGNA Crrrta brings a really unique element to the table: in-your-face joyous girly dance music,” LoBiondo wrote. “On the surface they’re just two girls who want to have fun, but what they actually do is so beautiful. Their music is so euphoric, it begs to be played loud, and begs to be heard on the dance floor.”

Accompanied with their set were visuals that had a mixture of 2010s grunge-inspired aesthetics and colorful and eclectic patterns that were mesmerizing to watch.

“There’s something beautiful about dance music, about letting loose before heading back to the real world,” LoBiondo wrote. “There is no feeling like being free on a dance floor, it’s just pure, unadulterated joy in its most immediate physical form.”