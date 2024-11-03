Just four days before Election Day, the House Democratic leader joined other local and state Democrats, like State Sen. Lea Webb and congressional candidate Josh Riley.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries ‘92, the House minority leader, fired up the crowd at a local get-out-the-vote rally alongside state and local Democrats.

The rally, held Friday at the American Legion Post 80, came four days before Election Day. New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo joined State Sen. Lea Webb and Josh Riley — the Democratic candidate for New York’s 19th Congressional District — at the packed event. Jeffries, a New York Democrat, visited Binghamton the same day House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, joined incumbent Rep. Marc Molinaro in Broome County.

After an introductory speech from Karen Beebe, the chair of the Broome County Democrats, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar addressed the crowd and emphasized the impact the congressional race could have on the House majority.

“We are ground zero for the national election right here in Broome County, right here in this room, it’s ground zero,” Garnar said. “This is where it’s going to happen. This is where we’re not going back. We’re moving forward. It starts in this room tonight.”

Garnar then introduced Lupardo, who represents southwestern Broome County in the State Assembly. She mentioned three major goals for this election cycle — reelecting Webb to the State Senate, sending Riley to Congress and making Jeffries, who served in the Assembly from 2007-12, the next speaker of the House.

Webb spoke next, looking out at the audience and telling them, “This is what democracy looks like.” She recounted her political journey, having begun her tenure in the State Senate two years ago, noting the community’s role in inspiring and motivating her service. After highlighting local Democratic officials and candidates in the audience, Webb called on the crowd to elect Vice President Kamala Harris president of the United States.

“As the great leader Shirley Chisholm — one of my ‘sheroes’ — said, ‘You don’t make progress by standing on the sideline with me and complaining,’” Webb said, referring to the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress. “You make progress by getting involved in implementing ideas, and that is what we are doing, ladies and gentlemen, here in Broome County and beyond.”

Webb then introduced Delgado, who thanked the crowd for believing in the strength of public service. Public servants who sacrifice their own needs for the “collective good,” according to Delgado, prioritize and invest in “public goods” like health care and infrastructure. He questioned how a democracy can stay afloat without strong moral leadership, saying proper leaders do not “submit to power just to hold onto [their] own,” before handing the microphone to Riley.

Riley began by asking the crowd to raise their hands and lower them only if they had already voted or had a plan to do so. He then discussed his policy platform, including his support for a woman’s right to choose, while pledging to co-sponsor the Women’s Health Protection Act if elected.

He said seniors have a right to retire with dignity, expressing support for the overturning of Citizens United, the U.S. Supreme Court decision he said he believes “opened the floodgates to dark and dirty money in our politics.” Riley concluded his speech, saying the race is projected to end in a 50-50 tie and thanked his team for their work — knocking on doors and phone banking.

Jeffries — the evening’s final speaker — took the stage to a thundering round of applause. He praised Riley, calling his race one of the closest in the country, and the House Democratic caucus, who he said will always protect Social Security, Medicare, the Affordable Care Act and working families, among other groups and benefits.

“And of course, we’ve gotta make sure that we protect your ability to determine your future,” Jeffries said. “That’s what democracy, at the end of the day is all about. Your ability to make decisions about who serves in office, to represent your interests, to look out for your family, your children, your grandchildren, your communities.”

He described how he fights for the middle class by lowering costs and advocating for well-paying jobs in the Southern Tier. He concluded the rally by calling back to the nation’s history of uniting in times of adversity — referencing historical events like the Pearl Harbor attack, racial segregation, 9/11 and the Jan 6. Capitol riot — and praising the continued resilience of the American people.

David Brennan, Broome County Young Democrats vice president and a senior majoring in political science, who served as treasurer of the College Democrats last year, described the significance of Jeffries’ attendance at the rally.

“Binghamton College Dems is thrilled to have the minority leader, an esteemed alum, visit the city during this extremely consequential year,” Brennan wrote. “As we all know from the frequent TV ads, we are one of the tightest races for the House and the majority could be determined by Binghamton voters. This only goes to show that students’ votes truly do matter and that it is important for us all to vote over the coming week.”