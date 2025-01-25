The resolution mandating the publishing of the statement passed at an Oct. 8 meeting of the Student Association Congress.

A statement that the Student Association Congress condemns divestment from Israel was posted to the SA’s main Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon. Its publishing was mandated by legislation passed by the body last semester.

At their Oct. 8 meeting, the legislation, Resolution 7, titled “Condemnation of Divestment from Israel and the BDS Movement,” dictated that “a formal statement condemning the BDS movement and any form of antisemitism,” be posted to the @bing.sa and SA Congress Instagram accounts. It called for the posts to be publicized before the following Congress meeting and be pinned at the top of the SA Instagram feed, not to be taken down before the start of the spring 2025 semester.

“The BDS movement has led to the marginalization and harassment of Jewish students across campuses, and we will not allow such hostility to take root here,” the statement reads. “We are committed to fostering an environment of inclusivity, mutual respect and meaningful dialogue — where students of all backgrounds can thrive. This action represents the clear and overwhelming will of the Binghamton University Student Association Congress, which rejects any form of discrimination.”

This Instagram statement comes after one posted last September that advocated support for divestment from Israel. Like this one, the pro-divestment statement was mandated by legislation passed the semester prior.

The SA E-Board told Pipe Dream that the judicial and legal review following the resolution’s passing prevented the post from being made within the timeline specified in the legislation. They cited the SA Constitution, saying they hold “exclusive jurisdiction over external relationships and representation.”

Saul Hakim, an off-campus representative who authored the resolution, added that there were disagreements over the E-Board’s authority over the statement, emphasizing arguments about the critical role of checks and balances. Eventually, a compromise was reached, and they collaborated on the final version of the statement, leading to changes in language and their ultimate decision to put the statement on their Instagram story rather than in a post, Hakim said.

Notably, the new statement appears to focus less specifically on BDS than the original one, emphasizing an inclusive environment among all students. It also makes it clear that the statement is from the 2024-25 Congress.

On the same night that Congress passed the condemnation of divestment from Israel and BDS, they voted to rescind the resolution passed last spring that expressed support for the BDS movement.

“This Student Association was founded to be a voice for all students, not a platform for political theater,” Hakim, a senior double-majoring in Judaic studies and political science, wrote to Pipe Dream. “Last spring’s resolution co-opted our government for divisive purposes, and had far-reaching ramifications. With this statement, and our actions last semester, I hope that wound has finally been healed.”

Following the Oct. 8 meeting, the SA’s E-Board vetoed two of the passed resolutions — including one advocating for the prohibition of facial coverings and another rejecting unrecognized organizations like Binghamton Solidarity for Palestine and SUNY BDS. The Judicial Board later struck down several clauses in two additional pieces of legislation passed at that meeting, including parts of R7.

“The BDS movement is not and never was antisemitic and the fact that this rhetoric is being employed by the body of students meant to represent us is so disappointing,” Students for Justice in Palestine, an organization who protested at the SA Congress meeting, wrote in an Instagram story. “Not to mention how blatantly Zionist the Congress has shown itself to be … this is not the will of the students.”