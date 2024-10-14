After rescinding last semester's Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions resolution, the Student Association Congress on Tuesday passed a slate of legislation.

Two resolutions passed by the Student Association Congress on Tuesday during a two-hour whirlwind meeting have been vetoed by the SA’s Executive Board.



The E-Board rejected the resolution advocating for the prohibition “hoods, masks, and other facial coverings to conceal identity during lawful and unlawful assemblies or riots,” except for medical or religious reasons. They also vetoed the resolution rejecting unrecognized organizations, including Binghamton Solidarity for Palestine and SUNY BDS.



“Following the October 8th Congress meeting, we want to quell misinformation about the SA and let the student body know of actions taken by the Executive Board,” the E-Board wrote in an SA line sent to the campus community at 9:56 a.m.



This is a breaking story, and it will be updated.

