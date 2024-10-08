The vote was taken at Tuesday night’s Student Association Congress meeting, held in Lecture Hall 9.

This article was updated at 1:13 a.m. on 10/9.

One day after the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack, the Student Association Congress has rescinded last semester’s resolution expressing support for Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions. It passed with 22 votes in favor, three against and three abstentions.

Shortly after the meeting began, Saul Hakim, an off-campus representative and the senior advisor for the Binghamton University Zionist Organization, moved to amend the agenda to add two main motions.

The motions and six subsequently introduced resolutions were notably not on the public meeting agenda disseminated Monday evening by Kristina Donders, the speaker of Congress and a junior double-majoring in mathematics and political science.

“There is a review period for legislation before it can be added to the agenda,” read a written statement signed by the SA’s E-Board and the speaker. “With the legislation being received over break, there was a constrained time frame to undergo the review. The authors decided to move forward with bringing the legislation to the floor. Congress motioned to add the resolutions to the agenda, and so the meeting proceeded.”

The E-Board and speaker did not immediately respond to further questions about the review period for new legislation.

Before the meeting began, the Partnership of Bing Jews — a new organization — and BUZO posted on Instagram, saying that “tonight, the SA Congress plans to overturn the BDS resolution passed last semester” and calling “any and all Zionist students and allies” to attend the meeting.

The SA’s leadership, they said, was mandated to send a copy of the divestment resolution to a handful of elected officials and University administrators, but chose to do so on Oct. 7, the first anniversary of the Hamas attack.

“We were planning on keeping this upcoming vote on the down low to preserve campus climate, but after this provocation, we decided to be loud and proud,” the post read.

Hakim told Pipe Dream he submitted his resolutions “well in advance” of Tuesday’s meeting.

His first motion was to amend an SA Congress resolution from 2021 — adopted from SUNY Student Assembly legislation — to add a clause explicitly recognizing the right of Jewish self-determination and identifying the BDS movement as antisemitic.

His second was to rescind the BDS resolution, passed last April during a raucous, nearly five-hour meeting, parts of which were later struck down by the SA’s Judicial Board.

“I think that it was important that tonight, the SA Congress took a stand and firmly showed the community that they’re here for them, that we hear them and we support them,” Hakim told Pipe Dream after the meeting ended. “Their voices will no longer be ignored.”

Pro-Palestinian advocates, including the authors of the original divestment resolution, entered the room just before the rescission vote passed.

The Students for Justice in Palestine, in a statement to Pipe Dream, condemned the vote.

“Our E-Board, proudly comprised of several Palestinian, Muslim, Jewish, and queer students, stands united in declaring that the SA does not represent us,” they wrote. “More importantly, the SA Congress’ decision to overturn the BDS resolution is a blatant indication that it has failed in its duty to represent the student body.”

Following the success of the two motions, the body proceeded to the six subsequent resolutions added to the agenda.

This is a developing story, and Pipe Dream will continue coverage as more information is received.