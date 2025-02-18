Students held posters and flags demonstrating their solidarity with undocumented immigrants near the Pegasus statue at a rally against mass deportation last Thursday.

Following a slew of executive orders targeting U.S. immigration policy, students marched together on Thursday, urging the University to more vigorously protect its students.

In response to President Donald Trump’s blitz of immigration-centered executive orders, the Latin American Student Union spearheaded a rally and march against mass deportation on Thursday.

Representatives of the American Civic Association, the Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Society, the Sociology Department, the Young Democratic Socialists of America and LASU all spoke at the protest.

LASU called for the University’s full noncooperation with ICE, protection for student activists, statements denouncing ICE raids and attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and full protection for migrant workers on campus in an Instagram post preceding the event.

“The Latin American Student Union refuses to stay silent while undocumented students and students of color are ignored,” the post read.

Standing by the Pegasus statue, students held posters and flags signaling their solidarity with undocumented immigrants. Donna Villa, the president of LASU, urged students to represent the groups of people they were fighting for while carrying the Ecuadorian flag in honor of her parents, who came from Ecuador.

Speakers called on the campus community and University administration to advocate for undocumented students, emphasizing barriers to legal immigration pathways and the necessity of University programs that support immigrant students.

“We, as an immigrant community, understand firsthand the challenges of navigating a system that can often be unwelcome and hostile,” said Laila Hernandez ‘18, the deputy director of the American Civic Association, in a speech. “We know the struggles of finding secure employment, facing discrimination and navigating a complex legal landscape. Therefore, I believe it is our responsibility to stand in solidarity with all those who fight for a more just world.”

In his first month in office, immigration policy has been at the forefront of Trump’s executive actions. He declared a national emergency at the southwestern border, proposed an end to universal birthright citizenship — which a fourth federal judge blocked last Thursday in federal court — and placed limitations on asylum access. He also began sending undocumented immigrants residing in the United States to Guantánamo Bay for the first time in U.S. history.

Trump has also placed restrictions on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, an action that, while not directly targeting immigrants, could impact immigrant students.

In a speech, Jayden Perez, LASU’s secretary and political coordinator, highlighted the organization’s “deep ties” to SUNY’s Educational Opportunity Program, which admits students from lower economic backgrounds who show academic promise and supports them through their collegiate experiences. With a New York gubernatorial race approaching, he said there is uncertainty surrounding future state immigration law and whether that could impact the University’s response to these issues moving forward.

“We will face enemies to undocumented immigrants from Democrats and Republicans alike in the upcoming governor election,” Perez, a senior majoring in psychology and also pursuing a Master’s in Public Administration, said. “And should this happen, will the University continue to have our backs? Or will they immediately cave to pressure from outside? We are here today to show the University that we are strong and that we stand up to protect one another.”

Villa, a senior double-majoring in political science and history, also called on the administration to implement an online resource page for undocumented students. While she acknowledged the recent email sent to the entire campus community from SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr., she noted that University President Harvey Stenger has not made any statements himself.

In the email, King mentioned an executive order continued by Gov. Kathy Hochul that requires a judicial warrant or order for federal immigration officials to make any arrests within state facilities like SUNY campuses.

“From our founding, SUNY’s mission has been ‘to provide to the people of New York educational services of the highest quality, with the broadest possible access, fully representative of all segments of the population,’” King wrote in the email. “We have no intention of backing away from that mission and its inherent commitment to a diverse and inclusive university and society.”

A University spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

George Ygarza, a postdoctoral fellow in the Sociology Department who is a child of immigrants, spoke about his faith in community organizing. He added that U.S. military intervention and sanctions have played a role in creating the influx of immigration across the country.

“We are the consequence of empire, and treating immigrants like disposable entities is not the way forward but continues the legacy of white supremacy and colonialism,” Ygarza said.

Jackie Gomez, a junior double-majoring in musical theatre and Africana studies who represented the University’s YDSA chapter, compared the struggles of immigrants today to that of Irish immigrants during the potato famine or Jewish immigrants fleeing persecution, saying immigrants from across the globe have been scapegoated throughout history.

Toward the end of the rally, ‘Know Your Rights’ cards, small slips intended to remind undocumented immigrants of their constitutional rights, were handed out among those assembled. The crowd marched, chanting things like “No fear, no hate, we don’t want ICE in our state!,” and “When immigrant rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”

“We stand in solidarity with immigrants, and we greatly denounce mass deportation,” said Chelsea Brothers, the political coordinator for the Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Society and a senior majoring in philosophy, politics and law. “Speak up about this issue. Get angry at this issue — we have the right to. Don’t be silent for it equals complicity. Hear their cries for they matter too.”