To celebrate Israeli Independence Day, Old Union Hall was decorated with blue and white tablecloths, star-shaped balloons and Israeli flags.

Organized by Hillel in collaboration with multiple campus organizations, the event celebrated Israeli Independence Day with traditional food and educational games.

Hillel at Binghamton held its Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration in Old Union Hall this past Thursday. Yom Ha’atzmaut, or Israel Independence Day, marks the anniversary of the establishment of the independent state of Israel, and this year marks their 77th birthday.

The holiday begins by transitioning from Yom HaZikaron, also known as Memorial Day, to mourn and honor Israel’s fallen soldiers. In Israel, an official ceremony takes place on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem to mark the transition from Yom HaZikaron to Yom Ha’atzmaut. This is commemorated by a torch lighting ceremony, where 12 torches are lit to symbolize the 12 tribes of Israel.

Traditionally, Yom Ha’atzmaut is celebrated outside, with barbecues on the beach, flag dances in the streets and musical performances. Although there are unique celebrations across the country, a fireworks show typically takes place at the end of the day.

In the United States, people celebrate the holiday in many ways. This year, Hillel at Binghamton hosted their annual Yom Ha’atzmaut carnival to mark the holiday.

Ellie Spivak, the vice president of programming for Hillel and a junior majoring in biology, explained that the carnival highlighted charity.

“Each year, we also highlight a philanthropic cause in support of Israel,” Spivak wrote. “This year, we supported Larger than Life — an organization that supports Israeli families affected by pediatric cancer with emotional, logistical, and recreational support.”

Hillel partnered with many campus organizations, including the Campus Bible Fellowship and the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, with tabling and carnival games. Games included pin the tail on the camel with JHealth, water pong with Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity and DIY Israeli flag making. Attendees could stop by the photo booth, highlighting Israeli sights in the background like Masada National Park, the Western Wall and Ben Yehuda Street. The games provided educational experiences to learn and celebrate the diverse culture of Israel.

As participants won carnival games, they received tickets and bought prizes like white and blue candies and Israeli snacks, such as Bamba and Bissli. Along with classic carnival foods like cotton candy and popcorn, Hillel served traditional Israeli and Middle Eastern foods catered by Sodexo’s Kosher Korner. Options included shakshuka, an egg and tomato sauce dish, falafel, pita, hummus and Israeli salad. Students enjoyed blue and white cookies and baklava for dessert.

Marissa Krampf, Hillel’s upcoming vice president for community engagement, logistics co-chair for the event and an undeclared freshman, described how Israeli culture inspired the event.

“We as a planning committee did try to emulate the Jewish Joy that Israel represents,” Krampf wrote. “We, with help from Yaara, our Israel fellow, tried to incorporate Israel into as many facets of the event as possible, including our food, the blue and white decor, and the general summery atmosphere.”

Spivak explained what celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut means to her.

“It’s important to celebrate Israel’s independence every year on its anniversary, because it helps us remember how important Israel’s existence is, and appreciate all the country has to offer,” Spivak wrote. “Israel is a diverse country with so many different types of people, different perspectives, and although Israel serves as a safe haven for the Jewish people, I believe everyone can connect to its rich culture, history, and beautiful land.”