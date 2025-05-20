This year's commencement was the last with University President Harvey Stenger, who announced his intent to step down last October.

Closing out the academic year, the class of 2025 commencement ceremony honored the accomplishments of thousands of students and President Harvey Stenger. Over 4,200 students crossed the stage in nine ceremonies from Thursday to Saturday, including a Doctoral Hooding Ceremony and commencement for each school. The Harpur College of Arts and Sciences held three ceremonies, spanning all of Saturday.

Stenger spoke at every commencement ceremony, along with Provost Donald Hall, Alumni Association President Cara Treidel ‘16 and the dean of each school. Honorary degree recipients, selected student speakers and Jennifer Flanz ‘98, executive producer of “The Daily Show” and winner of this year’s alumni award, also spoke at the ceremonies.

At the beginning of each speech, Stenger yelled out, “You did it!” to the students. He congratulated them on their accomplishments in and outside of the classroom.

“We call this event ‘commencement,’ not because it’s the end of a chapter — it’s a beginning,” Stenger said during his speech. “As you venture off into graduate school or a career, you’re commencing on a new journey. It can be intimidating: new people, new tasks, a new role. Change can be a challenge when you’re not sure what to expect.”

“But remember, you’ve done it before,” he continued. “You did it here, and now you’re equipped with so many more skills and so much more knowledge. So be confident in your next steps — you are ready.”

Three alumni and the CEO of Visions Federal Credit Union were awarded honorary degrees this year. Amy J. Hyatt ‘78, a retired ambassador and recipient of a Doctor of Laws, spoke at the College of Community and Public Affairs’ commencement ceremony. Tyrone Eugene Muse II, president and CEO of Visions Federal Credit Union, was honored with a Doctor of Humane Letters at the School of Management ceremony.

Michael Dudley Timmeny ‘73, a retired Cisco executive and former chief of staff to five members of Congress, received a Doctor of Humane Letters at the second Harpur College commencement. He shared the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in his career, particularly working under Shirley Chisholm, who served as the first Black woman in Congress. Timmeny gave three pieces of advice to students: “build strategic alliances across differences,” “empower those around you” and “have the courage to speak up.”

“Even as DEI language and practices are contested in today’s discourse, remember this: you’ll excel in every aspect of life by embracing America’s vast diversity,” Timmeny said. “You’ll discover opportunities and reach heights you never expected, as I did.”

“Look around this audience,” he continued. “Diversity isn’t going away, it’s a fact. In fact, it is the most positive fact of American life.”

Stuart F. Koenig ‘73, a business executive and chair of the Binghamton University Foundation, received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters during the final ceremony. During his speech, he praised the University’s expansion and investment into the local community as “a major factor in the resurgence of the entire Southern Tier.” He later said he was by Stenger’s side during “his gentrification of Johnson City.”

Following the honorary speakers, student speakers chosen for their contributions on campus reflected on their college experience and offered advice to graduates. Natalie Khalil BS ‘24, MBA ‘25, the student speaker for the School of Management, dedicated her speech to her late grandmother and encouraged students to look at life through experiences, not just career and academic success.

“We’ve spent years studying and preparing, but now comes the real challenge,” Khalil said. “Let’s not be people who know, let’s be people who experience. Let’s not just analyze life, let’s live it. Because, at the end of the day, true success is not found in the pages of a textbook. It’s found in the moments that challenge us, that change us and that make us who we are.”

After student speakers, students crossed the stage and received their awards, waving to the crowd and shaking hands with Stenger. Attendees sang along to “In the Rolling Hills of Binghamton,” the University’s alma mater, and graduates flipped their tassels and threw their caps into the air.

Throughout the ceremonies, speakers commended Stenger for his leadership and legacy in his 13-year tenure at the University. Stenger announced his intent to step down last October, with the search for his successor still continuing. In an interview after the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science ceremony, Stenger shared the significance of the 2025 commencement being his last.

“These 13 years, 50,000 students have come across this stage, and that’s amazing, and it feels great to have done that,” Stenger said.

“I said to somebody, ‘When the next president comes, ask them if they’re going to shake all the hands at the ceremonies,’” he continued. “That’s the test. Because this is where you show your love for all the students, all the parents, all the faculty and staff, being up there through thick and thin with them and watching their smiles come across the stage, is probably the best experience that I can imagine.”

To view the commencement ceremonies, visit the University’s YouTube channel to watch the saved livestreams.