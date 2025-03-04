Hundreds gathered at the Peace Quad on Monday to honor and mourn the life of a fellow student.

Organized by the Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Society, hundreds assembled on the Peace Quad.

One day after University President Harvey Stenger told the campus community a student had lost their life in a Sunday afternoon email, hundreds gathered on the Peace Quad for a vigil to mourn together.

Beginning at 8 p.m., the vigil was organized by the Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Society and announced in an Instagram post Sunday night.

“Join us in commemoration at this candlelight vigil to honor the life of Juan Cruz Marini,” the post read. “Marini; a student, a son, and a friend will forever remain in the hearts of the Binghamton community. May Marini rest in peace and may we continue to remember all that he contributed to the world and our community.”

As music played in the background, electric candles and cards with mental health resources were distributed to the crowd.

A friend of Marini spoke, reflecting on his “unique energy that made everything feel more alive.” He recalled his love for loud music, challenging himself and others at the gym, and for Dunkin’.

“Above all, what I will always remember about Juan is his loyalty to his friends,” he said. “He was always there making sure no one felt left out or isolated. He had this warmth and kindness that made you feel valued. He would listen when you needed to talk, offer advice without judgment and make sure you felt cared for even when you didn’t ask for it.”

As the days moved forward, he said he hoped everyone would keep Marini’s memory alive, carrying a piece of him with them each day.

Members of Marini’s family were also present, taking a moment to thank everybody who showed up in honor of their loved one. His sister thanked his friends, roommates and classmates for being his second family and for making BU a home for him. She said that being in Marini’s presence alone “was enough to make any moment better.”

“Juan was more than a brother,” she said. “He was the light of my life and my best friend.”

She implored the crowd to not just mourn the loss but celebrate the light, laughter and love Marini gave them.

Moved by the number of people who showed up, Marini’s father took a moment to remind the crowd — comprised mostly of students — to talk through their challenges, to lean on the people who can help, and to seek support during difficult times. He spoke about his son’s sensitivity and kindness, saying he was “not extraordinary, he was just good.”

“He fought hard in every aspect of life, and I am super proud of being his father,” he said.

After he concluded, a speaker read aloud mental health resources for students to be aware of, like the “988” national hotline.

Stenger’s Sunday afternoon B-Line News Addition read: “I am heartbroken to report that we sadly lost a student last night. They will be mourned by their friends, family members, teachers, and classmates.”

“I know that many of our students, faculty and staff may be affected by this loss, and I encourage you to seek help if needed through the support services listed below. Please stay healthy and let me know if I can help you in any way,” the message finished.

As the vigil concluded, the crowd observed a moment of silence, after which many laid flowers and candles around a tree on the Peace Quad. The music resumed as people paid their respects and supported each other.

The B-Healthy initiative released a statement on Instagram Monday afternoon, encouraging the campus community to come together “to help support and find comfort in each other.”

“Our Binghamton community has recently suffered a terrible loss,” the post read. “Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and everyone grieving an unimaginable loss.”

“We at B-Healthy would like to take this time to remind all students that you are deeply loved and cared for,” it continued. “We hear you and see you; you are not alone. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you need support, help, or just someone to talk to.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, the Binghamton University Counseling Center’s urgent service line can be reached at (607) 777-2772, extension two. The Consultation, Advocacy, Referral and Education Team can be reached at (607) 777-2804. The “988” suicide and crisis lifeline provides free and confidential support for people in distress. Support Empathy Empowerment Kindness, a student-run helpline, can be reached at (607) 777-4357 and is open from 7 to 10 p.m. every day classes are in session.