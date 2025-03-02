The Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Society will hold a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. on the Peace Quad Monday night.

Content Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, the Binghamton University Counseling Center’s urgent service line can be reached at (607) 777-2772, extension two. The Consultation, Advocacy, Referral and Education Team can be reached at (607) 777-2804. The “988” suicide and crisis lifeline provides free and confidential support for people in distress. Support Empathy Empowerment Kindness, a student-run helpline, can be reached at (607) 777-4357 and is open from 7 to 10 p.m. every day classes are in session.

A student lost their life last night, University President Harvey Stenger told the campus community in a Sunday afternoon B-Line News Addition.

“I am heartbroken to report that we sadly lost a student last night,” the email read. “They will be mourned by their friends, family members, teachers, and classmates. I know that many of our students, faculty and staff may be affected by this loss, and I encourage you to seek help if needed through the support services listed below.”

“Please stay healthy and let me know if I can help you in any way,” the message ended.

The Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Society will lead a candlelight vigil Monday night at 8 p.m. on the Peace Quad. In a Sunday night post, the organization expressed its condolences for the student.

“Join us in commemoration at this candlelight vigil to honor the life of Juan Cruz Marini,” the post read.

“Marini, a student, a son, and a friend will forever remain in the hearts of the Binghamton community,” it continued. “May Marini rest in peace and may we continue to remember all that he contributed to the world and our community.”

On Sunday afternoon, the University Counseling Center held a support session in the Multipurpose Room in the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center.

A University spokesperson had no additional information to provide.