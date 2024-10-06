The University improved its overall standing in best-value colleges and universities in the United States and was deemed the best-value public university in New York.

The 2025 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” list ranked BU at No. 4 for best-value public universities in the United States and No. 1 for best-value public universities in New York. Since last year, the University has jumped from No. 85 to No. 38 — 47 spots — on the Best Value list for all colleges and universities. These rankings are determined by four indicators — academic quality relative to the average discount price, the number of full-time students who receive need-based aid, full-time students receiving aid without obligations to repay and the average discount from the school’s total “sticker price.”

“I was thrilled to see the new ranking by US News and World Report on our value,” wrote Donald Hall, the University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. “More than anything else, this seems to reflect the incredible quality of the education that we provide at Binghamton and the extraordinary talent of our students. While the overall national ranking is often called a ‘beauty contest’ because it relies so heavily on name recognition and campus size, the value ranking derives from hard data on cost and earning power. Our students succeed!”

Earlier this year, Forbes named the University a Top 10 “Public Ivy,” an honor distinguishing affordable, top-ranked public and private universities that produce “smart, driven graduates craved by employers of all types.” Forbes also ranked BU at No. 26 in Public Colleges, No. 36 in Northeast Colleges and No. 56 in Research Universities.

The University was first labeled an R1 “very high research” institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education in 2018, a title held by less than 150 schools nationwide.

“I’m happy that we’ve made such a tremendous jump in one of the most prestigious lists in the nation — and even more happy about what this means for our students,” University President Harvey Stenger said. “Binghamton students enjoy top-ranked academic programs with renowned faculty at a fraction of the cost of rival universities, and this ranking highlights that significant value.”

BU also placed on the Wall Street Journal’s list of 2025 best colleges in the United States and has achieved rankings in the U.S. News list of schools best for veterans, social mobility, nursing, computer science, business, engineering, psychology and economics.

“These rankings bring great awareness and recognition to the University, often serving as a starting point for high school counselors and prospective students alike,” wrote Krista Medionte-Phillips, the University’s assistant provost for enrollment management and director of undergraduate admissions. “As more and more people have become aware of the value a Binghamton education offers, we have seen a drastic increase in applications, and these rankings certainly validate and amplify that message.”

In light of the recent news, Brady Alessi MS ‘24, said BU played a large role in preparing him for his job in Monroe County’s Sustainability and Environmental Quality Office.

“I never expected to enter a public sector job during my time there and here I am,” Alessi wrote in an email. “Having that exposure to the possibilities within public sector jobs opened my mind to the endless types of work that can be done in sustainability. My education at Binghamton University helped guide me to a career that is meaningful to both me and to the world and the environment — and that is all I could ask for.”