According to social media horoscopes, 2026 will be a big year — but what will really happen?

As we near the end of the year, Pipe Dream’s Opinions desk compiled its top predictions for 2026.

Antonia Kladias, opinions editor and a senior majoring in biochemistry

I think 2026 is the year that the micro bag trend will end. Instead of “wallet, keys, phone,” purses will once again fit more than you can imagine. Big, slouchy shoulder bags will complement the rise in looser silhouette clothing and tall boots, bringing back the chic, effortless look that defined the early 2000s. While they can sometimes be inconvenient, there really is nothing better than having a bag that can fit it all.

Jordan Ori, assistant opinions editor and a senior majoring in English

Burgundy will be the color of the year in fashion. After years of the minimalist “clean girl” aesthetic, I believe our culture will shift to something more sophisticated, richer, intentional and expressive. We’ve toned everything down so much that soon, we will start to crave drama. I’m picturing deep berry-toned blushes, wine-red lipstick and cherry boots peeking out from under a fur coat. No longer do we want to fit in — we want to make a statement.

Danica Lyktey, opinions intern and a sophomore double-majoring in psychology and philosophy, politics and law

We will likely continue to see extreme weather events in 2026 as climate change accelerates. The 2025 weather scene was defined by Category 5 hurricanes, severe flooding and powerful tornadoes. This pattern is poised to continue into the new year with scorching heat, raging wildfires, massive blizzards and other climate-driven disruptions. With any luck, these events will inspire meaningful policy change to address carbon emissions and strengthen environmental protections — though that’s one prediction I wouldn’t put my money on.

Deniz Gulay, a junior double-majoring in Russian and history

Artificial intelligence and social media will become the target of public scrutiny and new legislation. The year 2026 itself may not be when it all happens, but from next year onward, there will be an increased political momentum to regulate AI. New ethical principles and government regulations on the functions and uses of AI will become mainstream talking points. At the same time, the use of social media by children will be subject to debates, potentially leading to its restriction for the youth.

Suhiliah Lall, a senior majoring in cinema

I foresee the rise of men’s hair care. As we enter 2026, with social media highlighting the importance of self-care, we are seeing a shift in the idea that investing in yourself to this extent is reserved for women. Brands like Hims have seen wide success among millennials and Gen Z. Multiple media outlets suggest a significant increase in young adult males getting perms, which require upkeep, instilling the idea that it’s okay for men to take an interest in taking care of their hair.

For years, toxic masculinity has cast a shadow over something as simple as taking care of yourself, labeling it as feminine. But as we enter 2026, I hope and pray more and more men will realize they don’t have to hide behind a hat and accept the cruel fate of a receding hairline. They can take care of their hair.

Kayla Cloherty, a freshman majoring in political science

I think the Democrats will flip the House in the 2026 midterm elections. From dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of the economy to the Epstein files debacle, the Democrats have a lot of momentum going for them. And with wins in the New Jersey governor’s race and a Democrat sweep in Virginia, the party is bringing back a lot of voters they lost in 2024. It will certainly be an election to watch closely, but I see it as one where the Democrats will come out victorious, especially with the widespread discontent growing over the Republican party, even from within, as seen with the “MAGA split.”

Akira Kopec, a senior majoring integrative neuroscience

We will see more young people involved in politics in 2026. Zohran Mamdani’s campaign gave people a reason to believe that the standard political environment can be changed, that you don’t have to wait until you are nearing retirement age to be successful in running for office. As a result of Mamdani’s campaign, people will begin to stray away from the Democratic Party’s centrist standpoint on several issues. The Trump administration’s legislative choices will financially and socially hinder the middle class’s ability to live comfortably, resulting in a shift back toward the Democrats in the upcoming elections.

Allison Bonaventura, a sophomore double-majoring in comparative literature and anthropology

2026 will be a year of celebrities demanding respect from their fans, news outlets and paparazzi. As society increasingly condemns celebrities’ faces, fashions, bodies and every move, fans grow entitled and more comfortable in demanding everything from their idols.

However, carrying on the momentum from celebrities like Chappell Roan and Millie Bobby Brown, who have spoken out against paparazzi and publications’ overt disrespect, celebrities will enforce stricter boundaries with fan interactions, concert etiquette and how they are represented in the media. As a result, celebrities will regain physical, mental and social protection.

Myah Meunier, a freshman in English

I think there will be an increase in cozier, creative hobbies. People of all ages want peaceful ways to unwind, and they can find them in meaningful, slower ways rather than the overly dependent doom-scrolling and bed-rotting of social media. It is time to reclaim the personality that escapes so many of us as we hyperfocus on homework, jobs and our futures. In our free time, we will indulge in knitting, book clubs, running groups and gardening. Even tech-focused hobbies like coding, digital expression, music production and more will not only refuel our minds but also spark our souls, helping us be more driven and well-rounded.

Michelle Belakh, a freshman double-majoring in linguistics and political science

In 2026, billions of messages will continue to be sent daily, and social media will, of course, continue to shape communication. Amid that, people will increasingly crave more ways to express their subtle, complex emotions digitally.

The current emojis we have are a bit too generic to capture the true nuances of modern experience. I believe we are going to see emojis designed to give us more ways to convey nonverbal gestures and micro-social cues, including sighs and subtle hand movements that do not translate well in text. New emojis will also represent mixed emotions and digital etiquette, signaling messages such as “I read your message, will respond later,” “sarcasm intended” and “not ignoring, just thinking,” giving users a more precise way to express their complex feelings on social media.

Riley Lavrovsky, a junior majoring in psychology

I predict that 2026 is the year we see laws around posting children on social media. With AI becoming increasingly accessible and difficult to distinguish from reality, creeps who were already doing vile and unthinkable things with photos and videos posted by parents can easily turn these posts into predatory AI content. In 2025, many parents, especially those in the spotlight, stopped showing their children’s faces in photos or refrained from posting them at all, and I think the law will start to reflect this trend. I predict content with children’s faces will become regulated and will not have the ability to be monetized, hopefully resulting in less exploitation of children by their parents.

Shefa Stein-Talesnick, a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law

In 2026, we will see people embracing low-tech phones. Think flip phones, BlackBerrys and all things early 2000s technology. Between the phone fatigue we all constantly experience and the rising cost of living, people will opt for a cheaper, simpler communication option. Gone are the days when Apple’s new products cause a flurry of excitement. The average person is tired of shelling out hard-earned money for technology that just makes them feel anxious and overwhelmed. Especially in an age where “chronically online” is a major insult, people will embrace the opportunity to signal to their peers that they are offline.

Nicholas Rubiera, a sophomore majoring in sociology

In 2026, I think finstas are going to refresh Instagram. The company’s head, Adam Mosseri, said in a 2024 Instagram Q&A that many young users have blank profiles or practice “Grid Zero” — meaning they have no posts on their profiles. The early-2010s trend of “fake” Instagram accounts, or finstas, forged an era of unfiltered, candid posts and engagement with smaller, more personable audiences. As more AI-generated and commercialized content floods our feeds, I predict a surge of users turning to spam accounts and finstas for deeper connections and more authentic sharing spaces.

Natalie Pappalardo, a senior majoring in English

Woke is so back in 2026! Trump’s second term was aimed at bringing wokeism to its final end and killing off any threat to white Christian nationalist ideals. This was clearly demonstrated in his rampage to rid the United States of diversity, equity and inclusion, literally providing “cuts to woke programs.”

However, wokeism never died. It was merely in hibernation, conserving its energy during these harsh times to come back stronger than ever. Mamdani’s Mayoral win in New York City was its cue to wake back up, igniting a light of hope. If Mamdani can accomplish at least some of his campaign promises — free buses, city-run grocery stores, protections for marginalized groups — he can create a new vision of the United States where freedom and justice for all are no longer mythical but attainable realities.

Ronan Goddard, a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law

I think 2026 will mark the end of streaming services. People are experiencing streaming fatigue, with so many packages and bundles that people “need to buy” to watch their favorite media, or listen to music and so on. I think consumers will eventually get tired of this and force companies to make a change — perhaps, one big bundle with everything or the end of streaming as we know it.

Kenneth Gao, a sophomore majoring in economics

In 2026, I believe that short-form video will see a crash. The rise of the six-second video has gradually shifted from convenient micro vlogs to AI-generated bites tailored to our narrowing attention spans. The level of output needed to power this new creator economy, paired with the souring discourse on our consumption of it — see “doomscrolling” or “slop” — indicates the desire for young adults to free up our time with hobbies that provide more value.

The release of diVine, an app emulating the 2010s era of short-form content with a complete block on AI-generated content, indicates that Silicon Valley is picking up on this interest and meeting us halfway. While apps like diVine are not a complete solution to our current struggle with ethical consumption, it means we are due for an overhaul at some point in the near future. Perhaps we will even go outside.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the staff editorial.