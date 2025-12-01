Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, the deer was spotted crashing into a Technology Hub window before running to the walkway to the Glenn G. Bartle Library.

Content Warning: This article contains mention of animal death.

As students walked to class on Monday afternoon, an injured deer ran across campus near the Glenn G. Bartle Library. The deer crashed into several walls before being euthanized by the Binghamton University Police Department.

At around 12:30 p.m., a deer was spotted crashing into a window between the walkway of Bartle Library and Technology Hub, according to a video obtained from Alexandra Sullivan, a junior majoring in psychology. Sullivan told Pipe Dream she was walking on the Spine when the deer ran and “launched itself full force” into the Technology Hub windows.

The animal moved erratically and appeared to have blood on its jaw.

By 1:08 p.m., a University vehicle arrived on the scene, where the deer was placed. UPD officers, alongside a facilities worker, then grabbed the deer by the antlers, appearing to subdue the animal and before removing it from the area.

“A deer was severely injured after colliding with the exterior of a campus building,” a University spokesperson told Pipe Dream in a statement. “UPD and Facilities responded immediately and secured the area. Due to the severity of its injuries, the deer was removed and humanely euthanized.”

A large circle of blood remained on the ground where the deer was taken, along with a blood trail from the Technology Hub and Library North windows before crews arrived to clean the scene.

Joseph Lucas, a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law, was inside Bartle Library walking toward the passageway when the deer collided with the doors. He told Pipe Dream that the deer, with “blood in its mouth,” ran around the walkway, crashing into walls before being cornered by University police.

Another student, who requested anonymity, shared video footage and told Pipe Dream the deer was in serious distress, “frantically moving its front legs” while spinning in a circle on the ground.

“It would stop for a while and breathe for around 30 seconds, then start kicking its legs again,” they added. “This continued for around 15 to 20 minutes while more blood was spread and more students showed up nearby to watch. Everyone was pretty disgusted by what we were seeing and we all kept a safe distance.”

On May 12, several injured deer bolted across campus [HYPERLINK: https://www.bupipedream.com/news/injured-deer-crash-into-buildings-across-campus/167708/], with several running through construction zones and colliding with University Union doors. Two deer entered the Engineering Building, causing chaos in the Fabrication Lab. One of those deer was hauled outside onto the grass and shot before being dragged away.

Video footage of that incident showed one deer bleeding from its mouth and smearing it on a glass panel inside the building.

Another deer was found dead in the lot between the University Union and the Engineering Building.

At the time, University officials did not return Pipe Dream’s requests for comment. No update was released to the University community about the incident, and it is still unknown what caused the deer to behave erratically and whether the bodies were tested for illnesses like rabies or chronic wasting disease.

Pipe Dream later reached out to the Broome County Health Department about the May 12 incident and whether the deer were tested for disease, but did not receive a response.