It was signed by President Biden before he left office. Hazing will be added to the list of reported incidents released in the Annual Security and Fire Report.

When former President Joe Biden signed the Stop Campus Hazing Act into law in December, it subsequently modified the Clery Act, a federal law that mandates how universities report campus crime information.

Introduced by Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, the Stop Campus Hazing Act aims to prevent hazing on college campuses through increased reporting, educational programming and greater transparency between schools and prospective students. Andrew Baker, the senior compliance officer and Title IX coordinator at Binghamton University, addressed some of the changes to be implemented to the Clery Act under the new legislation.

“There were four main changes that the SCHA made to Clery, all of which align with our goals as an institution of keeping students safe and informed,” Baker wrote to Pipe Dream.

Originally titled the “Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act,” the anti-hazing legislation changed its name to the “Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act.” Baker said this “shorter and more manageable name” will clarify that the law refers more broadly to campus safety.

Hazing is also now added to the list of reported incidents published in the Annual Security and Fire Report. In 2026, hazing will appear for the first time with statistics from 2025 along with previously reported data in areas like stalking and motor vehicle theft.

According to the law in relation to the Clery Act, hazing is defined as “any intentional, knowing, or reckless act committed by a person (whether individually or in concert with other persons) against another person or persons regardless of the willingness of such other person or persons to participate.” The legislation includes further guidelines that an act of hazing must meet, like if the incident creates an unreasonable risk beyond what should be expected in an institution of higher education or the organization in question.

Student organizations are defined as an organization at an institution in “which two or more of the members are students enrolled,” even if the organization is unrecognized by the University.

Institutions must also publish information about the offending student organization on their website, including a description of the violation and if substance use was involved, the institution’s findings and sanctions placed on the organization. Information is also required regarding the dates surrounding the incident, like when it was reported, when the investigation began and concluded, and when the offending organization was informed of the violation, Baker wrote.

While no personally identifiable information is reported, the name of the organization will be mentioned, he added. Publication will begin in 2026 by Jan. 1, assuming that there are any hazing incidents to be included.

“Like many other Clery requirements, the SCHA requires institutions to include in their ASFR statements about hazing reporting, investigation, and pertinent laws, as well as information about ongoing prevention/bystander intervention programs,” Baker wrote, referring to the Annual Security and Fire Report. “These statements will first appear in the ASFR published in fall of 2026.”

Students working in positions with reporting responsibility, like Residential Life, were notified of these changes via email over winter break. In an email obtained by Pipe Dream, mandated reporters were instructed to report any incidents that may meet the provided definitions of hazing and student organizations. Baker said the University has taken steps to conduct training and will move toward updating the Security and Fire Reports throughout the year.

In April 2012, the University halted all rushing following a series of hazing allegations, with a letter from University officials saying “[they] have a responsibility to handle dangerous situations once they have been brought to our attention.” The decision came after BU was mentioned in a New York Times article titled, “When a Hazing Goes Very Wrong.” Delta Chi’s charter was also suspended in 2013 by the national organization following reports of hazing.

Pi Lambda Phi was also met with a suspension from campus in 2019 after the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life received a hazing report.

“I know what it’s like to lose a loved one to violence — no parent should ever have to bury their child,” said McBath in a press release. “The Stop Campus Hazing Act empowers students and their families to make informed decisions about the schools they attend and the organizations they join. That information could be life-saving. Our bipartisan legislation helps make sure that schools have the tools they need to foster safe learning environments. I thank my colleagues for this bipartisan effort and President Biden for swiftly passing this into law.”