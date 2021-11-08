Small fire broke out in biology department main office, no injuries reported

A small fire broke out in Science III at Binghamton University this Saturday, Nov. 6. According to WBNG, the fire broke out around 2:30 p.m., and the building was evacuated with no injuries reported by the Vestal Fire Chief.

According to Jamie Silverio, Science III building administrator and assistant to the chair in the biology department, the fire broke out in the biology department main office, in room 210. Silverio said her office, in room 206, took on water and soot.

“The two staff members who reside in the main office and I will be relocated to other offices in [Science III] until our offices are ready for us to return,” Silverio wrote in an email. “The rest of the building remains open and functional, though the smoke smell on the second floor was still pretty strong today.”

Ryan Yarosh, senior director of media and public relations at BU, said most portions of the building would reopen on Monday.

“First, many thanks to everyone who was on site this weekend and acted quickly including [Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD)], [Physical Facilities (PF)], [Office of Emergency Management (OEM)], [Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S)], the building administrator, faculty, Vestal Fire Department and more,” Yarosh wrote in an email. “Thanks to everyone’s efforts we should be in good shape for full occupancy on Monday, with the exception of a small classroom and a few offices.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as Pipe Dream receives more information from witnesses and authorities.