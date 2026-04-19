Founded in 2005, New Sugar Mountain, which sells a variety of bongs, pipes and other supplies, is located at 42 Court St. and open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Since the legalization of adult cannabis use in New York State in March 2021, several licensed dispensaries have opened up in the Binghamton area to sell a variety of smoking paraphernalia and offer educational resources to local community members.

Over the past five years, the City of Binghamton has seen a major influx of licensed dispensaries and shops selling smoking paraphernalia.

This follows a statewide trend since the legalization of marijuana use for most adults in March 2021, which has generated $3.3 billion in revenue for New York at the time of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act’s fifth anniversary on March 31.

Several licensed locations in the Greater Binghamton Area sell marijuana products, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, drinks, edibles and concentrates. Greenery Spot, located at 246 Main St. in Johnson City, opened on June 29, 2023 as the village’s first adult-use cannabis dispensary. Greenery Spot houses New York state’s largest selection of locally grown cannabis products at over 1,000. According to its website, the dispensary values its relationship with the Johnson City community, treating its customers as “friends, neighbors, and family.”

“I’m actually from Broome County, so opening my business here was important to me on a personal level,” said Chris Myers, the owner of Greenery Spot. “This is home. I didn’t want to just start something anywhere, I wanted to build it in a community I already care about and am part of. There’s something different about serving people you might run into at the grocery store or who’ve known you for years. It makes you take more pride in what you’re doing and how you do it.”

Other dispensaries in the Binghamton area include Just Breathe, Cotton Mouth Dispensary and Sacred Bloom. Just Breathe, located at 75 Court St., first opened as a CBD store in 2021 alongside efforts to erase the criminal records of eligible Broome County residents. The dispensary then transitioned to become the first adult-use marijuana store in upstate New York in February 2023.

Cotton Mouth Dispensary, located at 439 Court St., originally opened as a clothing store and then received its license to operate as a dispensary on Feb. 3, 2025. Sacred Bloom, located at 1308 Vestal Parkway, has been licensed since July 7, 2023 and houses an educational center where suppliers and customers can meet to foster a better understanding of the cannabis industry.

Several smoke shops, which sell a wide range of smoking paraphernalia, including bongs, pipes, rolling trays and other supplies, can also be found throughout Binghamton. Among these are New Sugar Mountain, located on 42 Court St., and N-Hale Tobacco Shop, located on 104 Main St.

“Long term, I think dispensaries are going to feel a lot more normal, less stigma, more education, and more professionalism across the board,” said Myers. “I’d love to be part of that shift and hopefully grow right along with it. One of the biggest things I’m looking forward to is seeing improvements in banking and funding access, so cannabis businesses can operate like any other business, along with the removal of the 280E tax law.”

The 280E tax law disallows taxpayers from taking tax deductions and claiming tax credits attributable to marijuana businesses, as the drug is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law. Despite more relaxed state regulations, marijuana businesses are still subject to the federal income tax.

Myers said that his inspiration for entering the marijuana business was to help people and create meaningful change.

“Honestly, it started with seeing how much cannabis actually helps people,” said Myers. “I’ve watched friends and family use it for pain, stress, and sleep, things that traditional options didn’t always fix. At the same time, I saw the industry opening up legally, and it felt like a rare opportunity to get in early and build something meaningful. It wasn’t just about business for me, it was about being part of something that’s changing people’s lives and shifting how society views cannabis.”