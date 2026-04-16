The resolution claimed Ginsberg was guilty of “insinuating and encouraging” the acquittal of an organization accused of violating SA rules and disclosing confidential information related to a Elections and Judiciary Committee hearing.

The resolution accused Nick Ginsberg, the Student Association's executive vice president, of hiding evidence of an organization's alleged underage drinking. The SA Congress voted to indefinitely table the resolution, leaving him in his role.

Student Association Congress representatives brought a motion to impeach Nick Ginsberg, executive vice president and a senior double-majoring in political science and sociology, during last night’s special body meeting. After a private discussion, the SA Congress voted to indefinitely table the resolution, leaving Ginsberg in his role.

The resolution for impeachment accused Ginsberg of failing to fulfill his duty to “investigat[e] credible instances of rule-breaking by student organizations” and participating in an Elections and Judiciary Committee investigation.

The resolution was authored by Hatim Husainy, a Hillside Community representative and a sophomore majoring in political science; Jeremy Marcus, an Off Campus College Council representative and a junior double-majoring in political science and economics; and Luke Fehily, a Hinman College representative and a freshman majoring in political science.

During the SA Congress meeting, Marcus motioned to hold the discussion about the resolution in executive session, preventing those outside of SA Congress and the E-Board from being present. The motion was passed by a vote of 18-8-0.

According to the resolution, a subsidiary organization of the SA was accused of underage drinking. At a Nov. 4 Congress meeting, Ginsberg reported that the organization was “found not to have been doing that, and cleared of punishments.” The resolution read that “alleged evidence” exists that the underage drinking did take place.

The resolution also argued that confidentiality in the Elections and Judiciary Committee case was broken, breaking the SA ethics policy.

During the week of March 23, the Elections and Judiciary Committee allegedly heard a complaint involving a candidate running in this year’s SA presidential race. Section 3(a) of the 2025-2026 Elections Code allowed for any student to submit a complaint against any candidate who allegedly violated the Elections Code, the SA Management Policies or the SA Constitution.

“The EVP is by the virtue of their position’s power, expected to be neutral in all elections and taking part in an E+J proceeding, can be seen as ‘taking a side,’ and creates a chilling effect due to potential for retaliation,” the resolution stated.

The resolution alleged that Ginsberg was guilty of “insinuating and encouraging” both the acquittal of the organization accused of violating SA rules and disclosing confidential information related to the SA presidential race. It also recommended that Ginsberg be removed from his role as EVP and void any further stipend payments.

“This is due to severe and pervasive lawless activity, as well as ethical and moral violations, allowed by the EVP that fits the requirements needed for impeachment,” the resolution read.