Raye stunned with a vivacious R&B, jazz, pop and soul fusion album, showcasing writing strength and lasting impression.

When RAYE released “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” last September, listeners initially might have found the raucous sound abrasive, but the track aged incredibly well and eventually became a cornerstone of 2025. By the time “THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.” was announced as RAYE’s next studio album with “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” as the lead single, the song had aged so well that excitement for the album only grew.

RAYE is known for her unique vocal style and captivating writing. Her rap and jazz fusion music often features full orchestras and patter song singing. Released on March 27, her latest album further dives into the unique style she created on her previous album, “My 21st Century Blues.” RAYE’s buttery-smooth voice floats over the songs on this record, with her satisfying singing style used poignantly over impeccably produced orchestrations.

Her writing shines throughout this project, telling the tale of a woman who has faced many difficulties and yet still pushes through. RAYE ends “Click Clack Symphony. (feat. Hans Zimmer)” with “The cold never lasts, my darling / It just teaches the heart how to burn,” perfectly encapsulating the album in one lyric.

The song is a standout on an album of impressive tracks. It feels as though it invents a new genre as it goes, with writing that serves as a beautiful tribute to RAYE’s female friends who helped her when she was at her lowest.

The music of this album is just as compelling as its writing. There are strings, electronic moments and sound effects that all help to paint the world RAYE envisions. In the third track, “Beware.. The South London Lover Boy.,” the jazz claps and percussion give the song a vintage, 1960s spy movie feel. A song that could so easily fall onto the wayside, a warning against loving a certain type of man, is heightened by the way RAYE blends genres to make the song and its message more interesting.

Although this album is worth a listen, it can be a little hard to get through, clocking in at one hour and 13 minutes with 17 different songs. RAYE ends the album by listing every single person who helped make it on a six-minute track called “Fin.” This final track lends to the feel that is ever-present on this project, the feeling that you are watching a live show. RAYE starts the album by introducing the listening audience to each track by name. But this finale is what really ties together the idea, culminating in a six-minute song where RAYE lists names, expressing gratitude for everyone who helped bring her ideas to life.

This album is transportive and transformative, blending genres and ethereal production with beautiful and viscerally real writing. Each song feels like its own story and yet a chapter in the larger saga.

“THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.” is not one that should be skipped and listeners will find themselves appreciating something new on each subsequent listen.