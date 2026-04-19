With several emergency and nonemergency resources accessible to students, it is important to know campus and local laws and services available in the event that you or someone you know is in need of help.

College students across the country use a variety of drugs, with many facing criteria for a substance use disorder. Often, the use of substances is related to peer pressure, high expectations in academia or other societal or cognitive factors. Perceived stigma and lack of awareness about treatment options tend to be driving factors for reasons why college students do not receive help.

Binghamton University students have access to emergency and nonemergency resources available on campus and in the surrounding community. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, here is a list of campus and community resources that provide a range of treatment options, from counseling to emergency services, along with some policies regarding drug use in New York.

Campus policies and local laws

Under the New York State 911 Good Samaritan Law, any student seeking medical attention for alcohol or other drug-related emergencies will be exempt from University discipline for substance-related violations. This policy covers both the student whose life is in danger and the student calling for help. By calling 911 in these instances, you will be protected from being charged with unlawful possession or use of these substances.

Additionally, if you or someone else is involved in a situation with either drugs or alcohol and some form of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking or sexual assault, you and the student you are seeking to help will not be subject to the University’s Code of Conduct for violations of alcohol and/or drug use policies. The most important action to take in such cases is to report the incident and prioritize safety.

Harpur’s Ferry

The Harpur’s Ferry Student Volunteer Ambulance Service is a student-run organization providing medical services to students, faculty, staff and members of the greater Binghamton community. All staff are trained to maintain confidentiality and to provide high-quality care on par with other New York state providers. You will also not be billed for utilizing Harpur’s Ferry ambulance services.

The emergency number to contact Harpur’s Ferry is (607) 777-3333. For situations considered nonemergencies, call (607) 777-3399. If you dial 911, you can also request to be connected to Harpur’s Ferry year-round. You do not have to be on campus to request assistance from Harpur’s Ferry.

Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Office

The ATOD Office is located in Academic B 202 and is primarily responsible for spearheading campus initiatives to educate and empower students to make safe and healthy decisions on their substance use behaviors.

Students are welcome to self-refer or you can refer someone else. One service offered includes an evidence-based online prevention tool to provide a personalized and detailed assessment of one’s substance use, including risk factors, possible side effects or consequences and potential strategies to reduce harm. Other services include peer-led interventions, one-on-one meetings with trained ATOD staff and drug testing strips, which can be ordered online for free.

The coordinator for ATOD, Rasheema Wright, can be reached at rwright6@binghamton.edu or by calling (607) 777-3088.

The University Counseling Center

Located in Old O’Connor 264, the UCC offers a variety of in-person and online counseling services to undergraduate and graduate students. Services include one-on-one individual counseling, group counseling, same-day urgent counseling and consultations for concerned loved ones. Open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the academic year and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the summer, appointments can be made by calling (607) 777-2772. After-hours support is also available by calling the main counseling number and then pressing 2.

Campus Recovery Support Group

A joint initiative by ATOD, UCC and students in recovery from substance use disorder, the CRSG was established to offer support to both undergraduate and graduate students regardless of their stage of recovery. Meetings are peer-led, entirely confidential and held weekly. To learn more or get involved, reach out to the college prevention coordinator at busober@binghamton.edu.

The Consultation, Advocacy, Referral and Education Team

With a mission of providing direct, comprehensive support, the CARE Team is another important resource if you are concerned about a student or would like to meet with a case manager for help. Referrals can be made by filling out this form and appointments can be scheduled by calling (607) 777-2802 or emailing careteam@binghamton.edu. For immediate assistance around an urgent safety concern, contact University Police at (607) 777-2393

The Addiction Center of Broome County

In the Binghamton community, the Addiction Center provides comprehensive and individualized treatment with trained staff members to help individuals with substance use disorders and their loved ones. Services include, but are not limited to: psychiatric evaluations and assessments; medication-assisted treatment, trauma-related interventions; treatments for children and adolescents; and outpatient services. The center also provides educational training to help others learn how to administer Narcan and recognize warning signs of suicide.

Located on the second floor at 30 W State St. in Binghamton, the center can be reached at (607) 237-0249. It is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

UHS Addiction Medicine Department

The UHS Addiction Medicine Department focuses on providing client-centered and evidence-based care for individuals living with substance use disorders in Broome County and the Greater Binghamton area. Cited as having the “most robust continuum of care in the Southern Tier,” it supplies medications for opioid use disorder at a greater rate than other institutions in the region. With staff including addiction medicine physicians who are board-certified alcohol and substance abuse counselors, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, licensed and interning social workers, medical students, fellows and residents, a range of providers are available for students facing substance use disorder.

Both outpatient and inpatient services are available for substance use treatment. Located at 10 Mitchell Ave. in Binghamton, the walk-in program operates Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. and Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, you can reach the program at (607) 762-3288.

Educational resources

Other important University web resources that can educate you when a problem may be apparent, including signs that might indicate an alcohol problem, what to do in the case of a potential drug overdose or alcohol poisoning and how to initiate conversations with friends you suspect may have a problem. There are a myriad of tips for staying safe when it relates to substance use, whether they are tied to alcohol; prescription drug use; smoking, tobacco and nicotine; cannabis; vaping or e-cigarettes; steroids or cocaine.