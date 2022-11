Sourced from Facebook Scott Baker Close

Scott Baker is the Republican candidate for Broome County’s 2nd District seat in the Broome County Legislature. Baker was first elected to the legislature in 2012 and was reelected in 2020. Baker is employed as a paramedic with the Barnes-Kasson Hospital in Susquehanna, PA. Baker is also currently the chairman for Broome County’s public safety and emergency services committee, as well as a member of the public works and transportation committee.

Baker could not be reached for comment.