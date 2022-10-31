Sourced by gobroomecounty.com Greg Baldwin Close

Greg Baldwin is the Republican candidate for Broome County’s 6th District in the Broome County Legislature. Baldwin earned an associate in applied science at Broome Community College and worked as a computer systems specialist at IBM Endicott. Baldwin was first appointed to the position in 2014, and recently won reelection in 2020. Baldwin currently serves as a member of the public safety and emergency services committee, as well as the public works and transportation committee.

Baldwin could not be reached for comment.

