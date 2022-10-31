Greg Baldwin is the Republican candidate for Broome County’s 6th District in the Broome County Legislature. Baldwin earned an associate in applied science at Broome Community College and worked as a computer systems specialist at IBM Endicott. Baldwin was first appointed to the position in 2014, and recently won reelection in 2020. Baldwin currently serves as a member of the public safety and emergency services committee, as well as the public works and transportation committee.
Baldwin could not be reached for comment.