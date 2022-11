Sourced from bclrcc.com Matthew Pasquale Close

Matthew Pasquale is the Republican candidate for Broome County’s 7th District seat on the Broome County Legislature. Pasquale was first elected to the legislature in 2008 and was reelected in 2020. He is currently the chairman of the public works and transportation committee. He is also a member of the economic development, education and culture committee and the public safety and emergency services committee.

Pasquale could not be reached for comment.