In an effort to celebrate cultural and racial expression, students gathered in the Union to read poetry, sing songs and dance.

This past Tuesday, the Latin American Student Association (LASU) hosted their biannual Palabras in the Binghamton University Union Underground Cafe from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Palabras — which translates to “a word” or a “speech” — encapsulates LASU’s goal to create a safe space for anyone to share their art.

Jiene Feng, la voz coordinator for LASU and a sophomore majoring in psychology, described the impact of Palabras on the BU community.

“Palabras itself is such a wonderful event, and I feel like it really does reach out to a lot of people,” Feng said. “It keeps that balance where you can still have fun. Having that outlet and having that source of just voicing our thoughts and opinions and concerns is a way for us to, again, work toward our mission — which is to serve the community.”

The evening was filled with a wide range of entertainment including covers of songs such as Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” and Mac DeMarco’s “My Kind of Woman,” as well as various acoustic and electric guitar performances and spoken word poetry such as a reading of Pablo Neruda’s “You Are the Daughter of the Sea.”

There were also interactive performances which included a crash course on how to create your own origami, magic tricks and dancing.

Valeria Ortiz, a junior majoring in psychology, instructed a mini salsa lesson to Joe Arroyo’s “La Rebelión” and invited all audience members to join.

“It’s a Colombian song about two Afro-Latinos that were unfortunately slaves to the Spanish man and a main lyric in it is ‘no le pegue a la negra’ which is like, ‘don’t hurt my woman,’” Ortiz said.

Ortiz went on to explain her reasoning behind choosing to dance.

“Last year, I did Palabras in the spring semester, and I did a poem, but it just makes me feel less nervous when I’m moving, so I thought a nice little salsa would be better,” Ortiz said.

Individuals also shared artwork such as printmaking pieces and photography that captured places like Colombia and Chile.

Kayleigh McGeeney, vice president of LASU and a senior double-majoring in mathematical sciences and history, explained the importance of sharing art.

“What I really hope for this event is for people of color to feel safe or have a safe space to perform their art,” McGeeney said. “Whenever we talk about race or anything like that, it’s often in the political mindset because race is political, but there is also the expression. A lot of people come from different cultures and we all have different art forms, and it’s just nice to express it.”

Feng illustrated the positive atmosphere Palabras creates.

“I feel like it’s a good time,” Feng said. “It’s a good way to bond and to get to know people because it’s such a large community, and this is catered toward people of all different backgrounds. Coming together in this tiny room and saying, ‘Oh, you sang a song? I like that song! Did you write that song?’ It’s just another way to mingle together, share art and get to know each other.”

As the night drew to a close and performers packed up their equipment, Feng explained Palabras’ ability to create an environment that fosters the curiosity and celebration of different cultures.

“Palabras is an event made for people to show their art and show anything that they like,” Feng said. “It doesn’t have to be made by themselves. It doesn’t have to be original. As long as you enjoy it and as long as you find it beautiful, I feel like you can just come in and share it with us, and we are not going to judge.”