As the semester winds down, here are some local exhibitions to check out.

As the weather warms and the end of the school year quickly approaches, be sure to take advantage of many art exhibitions in Downtown Binghamton to wind down and gain some last minute memories with friends.

The Broome County Arts Council (BCAC) First Friday Art Walk occurs every month to showcase art from local artists and provides the community with vast opportunities to explore Binghamton’s art scene. This month’s events take place on May 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

May 3 at Atomic Toms, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (196 State St.)

The Atomic Toms art gallery will host artwork by Patricia Brigotta on the first Friday of May.

May 3 to June 29 at Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (186 State St.)

Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts will showcase new additions to ongoing series “Mawu Nyonu — New Paintings” and “Project Space: ‘Ever Onward.’” These exhibitions respectively include paintings by Na Chainkua Reindorf and photography by Tice Lerner.

April 5 to May 25 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (204 State St.)

“Botanical Odyssey” by Michelle Schleider explores creativity through floral paintings inspired by nature and challenges the traditional mode of still life.

May 3 at Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP), from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (208 State St.)

STAP Prevention Services will be hosting “First Friday Extravaganza,” a resource fair for sharing local resources and educating the public. STAP will also offer NARCAN training available on site.

May 3 to May 23 at Cooperative Gallery 213, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (213 State St.)

“Rumblings” by Karen Kuff-Demicco will open on May 3. In an artist statement publicized by BCAC, Kuff-Demico described the exhibition as focusing on the idea of a foreboding sound. “Rumblings are defined as deep resonant sounds, an indication of incipient change — a foreboding,” Kuff-Demico wrote. “The sound of rumbling rhymes with grumbling, tumbling, humbling, fumbling, crumbling and not to be forgotten — bumbling.”

May 3 to May 24 at BCAC Art Path Gallery and Artisan Gallery, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (223 State St.)

The annual BCAC Flower Show is a collection of visual artwork that celebrates florals, nature and new life. This year’s opening reception will take place on May 3 and feature music from Andreas Pape, associate professor of economics at BU and organizer of the Binghamton Two Degrees initiative. One Best in Show prize will be awarded during the event.

May 3 to May 31 at Lost Dog Café & Lounge, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. (222 Water St.)

Susan MacDonald’s work is composed through different mediums — photography, abstract and illustration. MacDonald’s exhibition “A Collection from One Brain” emphasizes that just as life changes from day to day, artistic expression changes with it. As a result, the exhibition focuses on authentic, unfiltered expression.

April 5 to June 4 at Binghamton Photo — first floor gallery, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (32 Cedar St.)

“Frenetic Life” showcases the work of Sam Muré through experimental film photography, documenting five years of memories. The exhibit opened last month and will be open through May.

May 3 to June 4 at The Bundy Museum of History and Art — 3rd Floor Gallery, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (129 Main St.)

“Myopic Visions” will showcase the oil paintings of Dave Hull.

May 3 to May 31 at Just Breathe Cannabis Dispensary, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (75 Court St.)

“Cannabis Art Exhibition and Vinyl Vibes’’ opens on May 3 and contains work from Jay Shells, Lungebox and Ian Cinco. Dedicated to breaking the stigmatism surrounding cannabis, Just Breathe has taken initiative using performing and creative arts with a focus on bringing the community together.

May 3 at Phelps Mansion Museum, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (191 Court St.)

At Phelps Mansion, Pej Reitz’s students will perform their piano recital, which occurs annually. The museum will be open following the recital for viewing.

May 3 at Roberson Museum and Science Center, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (30 Front St.)

Binghamton’s own Roberson museum hosts a science-themed exhibition “Space Rocks,” which features space and meteors.

May 3 at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (60 Morgan Rd.)

The Discovery Center will host the creative young artists of The Creative Hive to showcase their artwork. The exhibition, titled “Inspired By Nature,” is sponsored by Williams Toyota Auto Group and will be composed of artwork from children who drew inspiration from the natural beauty of springtime.