Alma Nanichi, University at Buffalo’s Latin dance team, took home the first-place prize for their blend of traditional and modern styles.

As part of the Latin American Student Union's Latin Weekend, Quimbamba hosted seven teams from campuses across the state.

Quimbamba, a Latin dance troupe founded in 1970 that became independently chartered in 2013, hosted its 11th-annual El Polvorín earlier this month in the Mandela Room. As part of the Latin American Student Union’s Latin Weekend, the event hosted groups from seven different colleges in New York for a night of dance.

The competition showed off talent from all over the state, including Alma Nanichi Dance Group from the University at Buffalo; AU Bailadores from Adelphi University; Fuego Intenso from the University at Albany; Raices Dance Troupe from Syracuse University; RITMO Latino Dance Team from SUNY Oswego; Sabor Latino Dance Ensemble from Cornell University; and Sensación from St. John’s University.

The energy was high even before the doors opened, with a line wrapped around the University Union. Booming music escaped the entrance, creating anticipation before the event even began.

The Mandela Room was covered in beautiful decorations themed after “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” Bad Bunny’s most recent album. Leis were handed out as attendees moved through the doors to reveal the Mandela Room decorated with palm trees, string lights and a life-size cutout of Bad Bunny himself. The event also featured free food and a photo booth. The Mandela Room was packed, with many attendees standing alongside the walls or sitting on the floor.

Laila Sharif, Quimbamba’s co-public relations officer and a senior majoring in English, described the purpose behind the night’s theme.

“This year, our theme is ‘Debí tirar más fotos en El Polvorín,’” Sharif wrote in an email. “Inspired by Bad Bunny’s new album, we wanted to pay homage to our countries, appreciating its beauty and how it shaped us into who we are today.”

The competition began with a performance by Quimbamba. Dancers wore green and white and performed to a medley of Latin music encompassing all different styles. The rhythm and musicality of the dance were stunning to experience. In between sets, the hosts called for audience members to cheer for what parts of New York and Latin America were represented in the audience.

After Quimbamba performed, SUNY Oswego’s team, RITMO, took to the stage clad in red and white costumes. The performance began with a more traditional rhythmic dance, a medley that gave way to more of a hip-hop style and continued to set the tone for the rest of the night.

Next, Alma Nanichi incorporated music such as “Por un segundo” by Aventura and “Temperature” by Sean Paul. The dance took up the whole stage, sending dancers off the stage and closer to the audience and creating an all-encompassing experience. The chemistry and interaction between dancers were undeniable, and the medley featured traditional bachata tracks and modern styles. Dancers wore outfits honoring Puerto Rico, a region well-represented that night.

Sabor Latino Dance Ensemble, Cornell University’s dance team, followed. Dressed in vibrant red dresses and button-downs, the dancers put on a performance notable for the lifts done by the dancers in pairs. Male dancers lifted their partners high off the ground as they dropped into splits, astounding both rhythmically and visually.

The AU Bailadores from Adelphi University then performed in sparkling pink and white costumes. They performed a variety of ensemble dances, including a number to “EoO,” a track from “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.” One memorable performance featured only one male and two female performers, displaying an undeniable chemistry between the dancers.

“El Polvorín is a competition showcasing talented Latin dance teams across the state, and hopefully in the future, across the nation,” Nicholas Dolin, Quimbamba’s events coordinator and a junior majoring in economics, wrote in an email. “However, it’s more than just a dance event, it’s a celebration of our culture, community, and representation, especially on campus. It highlights the beauty of Latin cultures while putting emphasis on the Latin representation on campus.”

Raices, the team hailing from Syracuse University, wore denim and brought a more contemporary edge to the competition. The dance medley contained more of a hip-hop style than other performances that night, including a high-energy and sultry performance to “Bing Bong” by Dominican artists Yailin La Más Viral and Puyalo Pantera. Dancers performed on and off stage, adding an interesting visual element to the numbers.

Fuego Intenso from the University at Albany, the winner from 2023 and 2024, was next. The medley began with a skit reminiscing on past cultural positions, transitioning into romantic numbers. Other numbers featured complicated flips and lifts, including a moment where a female dancer was tossed into the arms of another dancer atop a human pyramid and hung upside down.

Sensación from St. John’s University followed. The dancers wore bright yellow and orange costumes, embodying the tropical theme of the night. Along with energetic bachata and salsa numbers, Sensación also featured some memorable lifts, as some were tossed into the air and caught by other dancers.

“There is nothing like the day when the teams arrive and everyone is excited for the event,” Allie Camacho, one of Quimbamba’s co-public relations chairs and a sophomore majoring in business administration, wrote in an email. “It’s so rewarding to see the number of people that show up for our event and how excited and thrilled they are to witness all the talent.”

Finally, Quimbamba closed the night with another performance dressed in white fringe dance costumes. Beginning with an energetic number where male and female dancers performed in duos, the team displayed a variety of dances, from salsa, merengue and dembow to a dance to “Partition” by Beyonce and another rendition of “Bing Bong.”

The chemistry and community among the group were evident. Quimbamba worked tirelessly to perfect their dances, not only putting on a fun night that fostered community between schools but also working their hardest to perfect their craft and bookend the night with two impressive performances.

“Leading up to the event, we’ll spend hours working on our dance sets, all while still promoting, hosting, and setting up the event,” Sharif wrote. “On day of Polvorín, we get to see it all come to life. It’s also a great feeling to perform in front of so many friends and other Latin style dance teams that appreciate the tradition behind these styles.”

The atmosphere of El Polvorín prioritized community over competition, and each team was encouraged similarly. In the end, Alma Nanichi, hailing from the University at Buffalo, took first place, Fuego Intenso from the University at Albany took second, and Sabor Latino Dance Ensemble from Cornell University took home the People’s Choice Award.

While El Polvorín celebrated Latine culture, the high-energy and showstopping event could be enjoyed by students from any background.

“For many students, especially those from the Latin community, it provides a sense of home and belonging, and an opportunity for students who don’t come from a Hispanic background to learn and appreciate our traditions,” Dolin wrote. “El Polvorín helps foster unity and a sense of pride within the community.”

El Polvorín was just one installment of the events put on for Latin Weekend, an annual event at BU that promotes Latine culture and showcases different Latin American organizations on campus. Other than El Polvorín, the weekend featured the Nuestra Belleza y Nuestro Galán Latinx Pageant and the National Association of Latino Fraternal Organizations’ annual barbecue.

“El Polvorín is not exclusive to only Latin American or Latino students,” Camacho wrote in an email. “El Polvorín is about witnessing amazing talent on a universal level. It’s inspiring to see so many different schools come together, yes to compete, but also to represent where they come from and express themselves through dance.”