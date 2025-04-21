Themed "Entre Las Olas" or "among the waves," the pageant featured signature catwalks and performances, cultural display and audience engagement.

The Latin American Student Union hosted its 12th-annual Nuestra Belleza y Nuestro Galán Latinx at the American Legion on Binghamton’s Main Street on April 11. The evening showcased the vibrancy of Latin American culture, spotlighting nine different countries contestants had the opportunity to represent.

The theme, “Entre Las Olas,” meaning “among the waves,” was reflected in the space’s decor. Posters, illustrating the various contestants overlaid on an enlarged seashell in an underwater city, were hung on the walls, along with colorful lighting and music to amp up the crowd. This year’s contestants represented Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Cuba, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Peru and Uruguay.

“The theme Entre las Olas was inspired by the idea of movement, resilience, and transformation,” wrote Jiene Feng, LASU’s vice president and a junior majoring in psychology, in an email. “Just like waves in the ocean, our identities are fluid, powerful, and constantly evolving. We wanted to highlight the beauty and strength found within the Latinx community, especially how we navigate and rise through challenges with grace.”

“The theme also symbolizes the cultural tides that influence our stories and how we carry generations of heritage within us,” she added.

Donna Villa, the organization’s president and a senior double-majoring in history and political science, began the event by dedicating a moment of silence to victims of the Jet Set nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic.

After introducing the night’s hosts and former contestants, Julio De La Cruz, a sophomore majoring in economics, and Madyson Rodriguez, a junior majoring in linguistics, each contestant strutted down the aisle and posed for the audience. The contestants then performed a choreographed merengue dance, showing off their musicality and coordination before the first act.

Act one, “Tidal Wave,” was dedicated to a swimwear catwalk. Each contestant paraded their country’s flag, sporting bikinis, one-pieces and trunks, accessorized with linen button-down shirts, sarongs, flower clips and heels.

For the cultural segment, contestants displayed their knowledge of the country they represented with a performance. Some opted to sing or play an instrument, while others performed folk dances and demonstrated how to make popular cultural dishes.

Isabella Florentino, LASU’s La Voz coordinator and a junior majoring in business administration, shared her appreciation for the cultural segment.

“It’s very rewarding for the contestants, as well as the E-Board as coaches, to take a deep dive into the country of focus and immerse ourselves in honoring it,” Florentino wrote in an email. “We all learn so much and we get to share it with each other for weeks, until we get to share it with everyone else!”

“I have also really enjoyed our practices the past few months leading up to our pageant,” she continued. “Watching our contestants prepare and become more comfortable, not only in their pageant segments but with one another, has been one of the highlights of the whole experience for us all.”

Kyaris Rodriguez, Ms. Guatemala and a senior majoring in biology, performed a folk dance called baile de los gigantes, which involves three-meter-long wooden figures puppeteered by a dancer. According to Ms. Guatemala, the wooden figures in the dance represent mythical creatures dating back to ancient stories.

Gabby Dorcely, Ms. Cuba and a junior majoring in psychology, played a song on the acoustic guitar before transitioning into a salsa dance to a mashup of multiple songs, including “Macorina” by Los Muñequitos De Matanzas. Dorcely reflected on her appreciation for Cuban heritage and cultural roots.

“Being that I’m from Latin America, pageant helped me to learn about a different country in Latin America,” Dorcely wrote in an email. “It also allowed me to see the similarities between my own countries (Haiti and DR), and learn to truly appreciate the influence that we all have on each other. It also expanded my view on a lot about Cuba. I learned about Cuba’s literacy rate and their healthcare programs that are amazing and not a lot of people acknowledge.”

Elizabeth Isaacson, Ms. Brazil and a sophomore majoring in English, demonstrated how to make brigadeiros, a traditional Brazilian dessert. She set up a table with the ingredients needed to make the dish: chocolate, sweetened condensed milk and sprinkles. After she read the steps aloud, each judge tried brigadeiros she had made for the show.

Jayden Perez, LASU’s secretary and political correspondent, shared the significance of being involved in the organization.

“Being involved in LASU has been life changing,” Perez, a junior majoring in psychology, wrote in an email. “I have made some of my closest friends through this organization and have worked hard to create a safe space for students away from home. I have learned more about the vast cultures of Latin America and worked to engage in political advocacy such as organizing a rally to protect immigrant rights. I’ve seen people be able to talk about issues they don’t otherwise feel comfortable discussing at our events, and being able to maintain a space where that can happen is incredibly meaningful to me.”

In act three, contestants performed another talent of their choice, with the option to demonstrate a talent unrelated to the country they represented.

Jack McShane, Mr. Argentina and a freshman majoring in psychology, displayed his multitalented skills by playing a segment on the saxophone and singing “Hasta que te conocí,” a song that has been covered by several artists, including Marc Anthony, who popularized the song in the early ’90s.

“The rehearsals were so much fun,” McShane wrote in an email. “Even when the contestants felt burned out after a long day of classes the LASU E-board and interns always brought such great energy and were so supportive.”

“I specifically remember brainstorming the choreographed formal walk with my coaches Ariana and Rene,” he continued. “We had such a great time messing around and being creative when coming up with this section.”

Other contestants performed dances, lip-synced to songs and sang covers, while Tyler Smith, Mr. Bolivia and a sophomore majoring in economics, performed an original song.

After a short intermission, the final act of the night began. Contestants strutted down the runway wearing suits, gowns and displayed props, with some acting out short skits to a song of their choice. Clayton Greene, Mr. Peru and a senior majoring in physics, recreated the Bad Bunny and Calvin Klein video advertisement that became a hot topic on social media as fans ogled over the artist.

Between acts, the hosts kept the audience engaged through activities like aquatic trivia, a best-dressed catwalk and a bachata dance competition.

As the night came to a close, the hosts set aside a few minutes to invite audience members to vote on their favorite contestant, resulting in Mr. Argentina and Ms. Cuba winning the titles of “Audience Choice.”

The judges then selected four contestants to advance to the next round of eliminations, deciding on Mr. Peru, Mr. Argentina, Ms. Cuba and Ms. Guatemala. The last four candidates moved on to a Q&A session where they were each asked a social, political or cultural question relating to the country they represented.

After the E-Board was introduced, this year’s Nuestra Belleza y Nuestro Galán Latinx was revealed to be Mr. Peru and Ms. Cuba. For many students involved in the organization, LASU’s annual pageant is more than evidence of their hard work — it reflects the strong community they’ve built together.

“I’d say don’t even think twice — just come,” Feng wrote. “Even if you’re shy or unsure about where you fit in, there’s space for you here. LASU is full of people who are proud of where they come from, but also understand how hard it can be to find your footing in a new place. You’ll find people who will hype you up, support your goals, and remind you that you’re not alone.”

“Whether you’re looking to get involved in activism, cultural events, or just want to be around people who share similar experiences, there’s a place for you here,” she continued. “You don’t need to speak Spanish fluently or fit any specific mold — just bring your authentic self.”